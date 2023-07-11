Get £10 off your Netflix bill with this Amazon Prime Day hack

Amazon’s two-day sale – Prime Day – has officially arrived, and if you’re looking to save money on your streaming (among other things), then there is a great deal available for the biggest entertainment platform around: Netflix.

Prime members can get a £100 gift card for just £90, making for a saving of £10 – which would give you up to two months of Netflix for free on the cheapest plan. With this you can stream originals such as The Witcher and Beef, and cult classics like Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Save £10 on Netflix gift card this Prime Day

This gift card can be redeemed to pay for the bill of whichever Netflix subscription package you’re subscribed to, from Basic with Ads to Premium. Once it arrives in the post you simply add it as a payment option in your account, and the amount is added as gift balance. Full instructions will be on the card when it lands on your doorstep.

If you’re not sure whether you want discounted Netflix, then Amazon is also offering savings on a range of other gift cards. Cinema buffs can get 15% off Odeon, Cineworld and Vue gift cards, whilst foodies can grab discounts for Pizza Hut and the Great British Pub chain.

With the summer holidays coming up, you can save on travel by getting 15% off lastminute.com and Uber gift cards as well.

You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals – though new members can get a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time. After that, accounts cost £8.99 per month, and you’ll get free and fast delivery, as well as streaming access to Prime Video to watch shows such as Good Omens and The Boys.

Find out more about the benefits of Prime here.

Whilst Amazon US doesn’t have the same Netflix deal, it is also offering numerous discounts on gift cards. Some of the best offers include $10 credit with a $50 Uber or Lyft gift card, as well as similar savings on cinema chain gift cards from Cinemark and Fandango. There are also offers for fashion retailers, restaurants and more.

Get $10 credit on Prime Day gift cards

Again, US readers will have to be subscribed to Amazon Prime to take advantage – though there also a 30-day free trial available across the pond.

We’re rounding up all the best deals from Prime Day here, if you want to see what other discounts are available across tech products. We have also found a great deal on both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.