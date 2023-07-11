Home / Deals
Save 46% on Tado smart thermostats this Prime Day

Simon Jary
By Simon Jary
Contributing writer, Tech Advisor JUL 11, 2023 10:02 am BST
Hand holding a mobile phone displaying the Tado app
Image: Tado

It might not be cold at home right now but it’s a great time to pick up a bargain on smart thermostats this Prime Day (July 11 and 12), with Tado offering up to 46% off its TechAdvisor-recommended smart-heating starter kits and radiator thermostats.

The deals are open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime subscribers.

Tado Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3

Tado

The Tado Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3 with stand is normally priced at £204.99, but is available now for just £109.99, a 46% discount.

This top-end Tado starter kit allows you to set your home’s heating using Smart Scheduling, Geofencing where the app knows if you at home, Open Window Detection, Weather Adaptation and Air Comfort to make your home more energy efficiency and save up to 22% on your energy bills, according to Tado.

You can control your temperature from anywhere via the smartphone app or with your voice via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. Read our full Tado Smart Thermostat review.

tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat 3-Pack

Tado

It is also possible to control room temperature via the app for each room’s radiators. The Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat 3-Pack has a 35% discount, down from £199.99 to just £129.99.

If you are lucky to have air conditioning, the Tado Smart AC Control V3+ with Stand has a 45% discount, down from £114.99 to £63.25.

