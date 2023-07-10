Xiaomi 14: Everything you need to know

Chinese giant Xiaomi impressed this year with its 13 range of smartphones, but such is the pace of modern life that it’s already hard at work on the successors.

Here’s all we know so far about the Xiaomi 14 series.

When will the Xiaomi 14 series be released?

We haven’t had any word from Xiaomi yet about an official release date, but the company has been pretty consistent with its launches in recent years. The new phones tend to arrive in China at the end of the year, with global releases following shortly afterwards. Here’s when the last models made their debuts:

Xiaomi 13 – December 2022 (China), March 2023 (global)

Xiaomi 12 – December 2021 (China), March 2022 (global)

There are other variants, with Xiaomi usually releasing T versions of phones, such as the Xiaomi 12T Pro, about six months after the main series. These are cheaper, lower-specced variants of the flagships which exist in a slightly different category.

Judging by the previous pattern, we’d expect to see the Xiaomi 14 series launched in China in December 2023, with the rest of the world seeing the models on their shores around Feb/March 2024.

As with many Chinese phones, there’s very little likelihood of them being available in the US.

How much will the Xiaomi 14 series cost?

As with the release date, there’s been no confirmation of what the new models will cost, so we look to the precedents for clues. Here’s how they lined up at launch:

Xiaomi 13 – £849/€999 (approx $1,078)

Xiaomi 13 Pro – £1,099/€1,299 (approx $1,407)

Xiaomi 13 Lite – £449/€499 (approx $575)

Xiaomi 13 Ultra – €1499 (approx $1,588)

Xiaomi 12 – £749/€849 (approx $749)

Xiaomi 12 Pro – £1,049/€1,049 (approx $999)

Xiaomi 12 Lite – £419/€395 (approx $399)

There were slight price increases in the 13 range, but we think it’s likely that Xiaomi will stick to around the same tiers when the Xiaomi 14 range arrives.

What features will we see in the Xiaomi 14 series?

With the potential release date of the 14 series still in the distance, we haven’t seen much in the way of details when it comes to the technical specifications. Some rumours have recently surfaced though that shine some light on what Xiaomi might have up its sleeves.

GSMArena reported on leaks coming out of China that the 14 series would be some of the first phones to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is due to be released in October at the annual Snapdragon Summit, so the timing lines up perfectly. The report says that the configuration will include a Cortex-X4 prime core, 5x Cortex-A720 cores and 2x Cortex-A520 cores, making up a 1+5+2 architecture. There should also be an Adreno 750 GPU, if previous reports turn out to be true.

We haven’t seen any rumours about cameras so far. The current Xiaomi 13 comes with a 50Mp, f/1.88, main camera with OIS, 12Mp, f/2.2 wide-angle camera, 10Mp, f/2.2 telephoto camera and 32Mp, f/2.0 front-facing camera. This is pretty standard for flagships, so it could appear on the Xiaomi 14, maybe with some tweaks.

One possibility is the 1-inch sensor that appeared in the Xiaomi 13 Pro might become standard across the 14 and 14 Pro models, although there’s little chance it will appear in the Lite version.

Digital Chat Station, a frequent tipster from China, has posted that the battery in the Xiaomi 14 will be 4860mAh with 90W charging capabilities, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro should better that with a 5000mAh cell and 120W charging, with both offering 50W wireless charging.

That’s all we’ve seen so far, but be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this article as we discover more information. In the meantime, be sure to check out our guides to the best Android phones and best phones coming in 2023.