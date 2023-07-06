Oppo Find N3 Flip: Everything you need to know

Oppo’s latest foldable has leaked, with the Find N3 Flip edging closer to an official release. Here’s all we know so far about the flip phone that’s set to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

When will the Oppo Find N3 Flip be released?

We don’t have an official release date at the moment, but Oppo usually announces new devices late in the year. The previous version, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, was introduced in China towards the end of 2022, then received a global release in February 2023.

We think it’s likely that a similar pattern will play out with the Oppo Find N3 Flip, so expect it to appear alongside the regular Find N3 in China late this year and then reach the west around the start of 2024.

As with many Chinese phones, it seems unlikely that the new Flip will be available in the US.

How much will the Oppo Find N3 Flip cost?

Again, no announcements from Oppo mean we’re left to speculate about how much the new device will cost.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip launched in the UK as the most affordable flip phone yet, priced at £849/€1,199 (approx $1,079). Obviously, this isn’t cheap, but it did undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which costs $999/£999/€1,099). Presumably, the new model will stick to similar pricing.

What features will we see in the Oppo Find N3 Flip?

With the device still under wraps, we don’t have any confirmed details about what Oppo has in store. That hasn’t stopped leaks beginning to appear outlining the potential innards of the new Find N3 Flip, as well as a few renders of its outward design.

91Mobiles recently posted what it claims are renders based on an early prototype of the Find N3 Flip. Here they are:

As you can see, the new model looks very much like the one it will replace. If the dimensions stay the same then it will be 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm (unfolded) or 85.5 x 75.2 x 16mm (folded), with a 6.8in AMOLED folding display on the inside and 3.26in panel on the outside.

The main difference shown in the renders is the inclusion of a third camera on the rear of the phone. This is thought to be a 2x telephoto lens that will join the 50Mp f/1.8 main camera and 8Mp f/2.2 ultrawide camera that appeared on the Find N2 Flip. We’ve already seen an array like this on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, with the additional camera being a 32 MP f/2.0 telephoto module. If this proves to be the case, then the already decent cameras will receive a nice boost.

It’s not definite though, as reliable tech tipster Evan Blass commented on the images, saying: “I hate calling anyone out like this, but this is very clearly fake. Obviously just a third lens added to the image below,” referencing an almost identical render of the real Find N2 Flip.

Who is right? We don’t know. So, for the moment it’s prudent to not put too much faith in a bolstered camera array in the new device.

Aside from the images, 91Mobiles also listed some of the components it believes will make it into the final design. These include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, which is the same as the one found in the Find N2 Flip, as is the cap of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery will also apparently remain a 4300mAh cell with support for 44W fast charging.

It’s admittedly a little sketchy at the moment, and we’d be surprised if so many of the specs on the new model mirror those of its predecessor. For instance, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ has already been surpassed by both the Dimensity 9200 and 9200+, so it would seem more likely that one of those appears in the newer device. Obviously, we’ll continue to keep digging to see what we can dig up about the Oppo Find N3 Flip, so check back regularly to see what updates we discover.

In the meantime, take a look at our roundups of the best Android phones and best phones coming in 2023 to see the alternatives on offer.