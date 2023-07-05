At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Powerful

I’ve previously tested GaN (gallium nitride) chargers from Satechi, a small pleasure as eleven times out of ten they are really good. The firm’s new charger takes charging to new heights. Satechi 200W USB-C 6-port delivers, as the name suggests, 200 watts distributed over six USB-C ports.

The ports are PD (power delivery) type, you get two USB-C PD 3.1 and four USB-C PD 3.0. The charger recognises each device connected and adjusts the power according to the port hierarchy. In total, as you can guess, it can pump out 200W.

Many things can be connected!



Photo: Petter Ahrnstedt

If you connect one device to port PD1 or PD2, you can get 140W. If you connect to all ports, the distribution is 65/45/20/20/20/20/20W. If you use all the ports, connect the product that uses the most power to PD1.

I plugged in everything I could find and boy does it deliver on the promise. Best of all, the charger barely got hot, thanks to the GaN technology that allows it to deliver more power while being smaller. Basically, a GaN charger is three times more efficient than a regular silicone charger.

The Satechi 200W is, of course, ce-certified and has overcurrent protection.

Six USB-C ports eager to charge your gadgets.



Photo: Petter Ahrnstedt Petter Ahrnstedt

As chargers go, this one is hard to beat. It’s compact, discreet, and can be placed in a small dock on your desk. On top of that, it’s powerful. Plug in all your computers, iPads and iPhones and watch them charge quickly and efficiently.

The price isn’t particularly daunting either, at $149.99 direct from Satechi and Amazon US as well as £143.99 on Amazon UK. If you buy a 140W charger from Apple, with only one port, you’ll pay $99/£99.

Note: This review originally appeared on Macworld Sweden and was translated for Tech Advisor.

