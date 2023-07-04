At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Powerful 5,300pa suction

In busy everyday life, there is often little time for housework. But thanks to the Dreame L10s Ultra robot vacuum cleaner, cleaning can be effortless. With its advanced functions and intelligent features, this robot vacuum promises to thoroughly clean carpets and hard floors.

In our test, we took a closer look at the Dreame L10s Ultra to evaluate its performance over several weeks. If you’re wondering about the brand, Dreame Technology has been part of the Xiaomi group of companies since 2017.

Design & build

This smart household helper comes in a package weighing around 13 kg. The comparatively slim base station with dimensions of 42 × 34 × 57 cm (16.5 x 13.3 × 22in) needs to be near a plug point and should be easily accessible from above to be able to conveniently change the two containers for fresh and dirty water.

In addition, the base station should not be placed on a wooden or carpeted floor in order to avoid moisture damage from possible water leakage. By the way, this advice applies to all mopping and vacuuming robots.

In contrast to the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni (read our review to find out more), the base station is not bulky. The robot only docks instead of disappearing almost completely into the station.

The robot itself comes in a white plastic case with an appealing design that makes a good first impression.

Christoph Hoffmann

Assembly & set up

Assembling the Dreamebot L10s Ultra is quick and uncomplicated thanks to the enclosed instructions. First, a few tabs had to be removed to free the device from transport locks. The mop pads were then very easy to install thanks to the built-in magnets; the brush is simply plugged in.

The following preparations were needed to set up the station. After plugging it in, we inserted the detergent cartridge. The tank for fresh water can be easily removed and filled up to the maximum mark at the tap. Then it’s inserted into the corresponding spot in the station.

Christoph Hoffmann

Once this was done, the system can be quickly and conveniently connected to the mobile app on a smartphone using a QR code. With the help of the app, the Dreame L10s Ultra can also be connected to the Wi-Fi to control it remotely.

Once the connection is established, the Dreame L10s Ultra starts creating the 3D map for the floor it’s on. This is where obstacle avoidance comes into play. The system combines lasers and an AI camera to reliably detect walls, cupboards, chairs or objects on the floor. Don’t worry: the technology also recognises stairs and keeps a proper distance from the edge.

And that’s it. The Dreame L10s Ultra is now ready for regular use.

Bear in mind that, like many other vacuuming and mopping robots, this Dreame model can’t climb thresholds higher than 2.5 cm.

App & settings

The Dreame app enables easy control of the robot on a smartphone (Android and iOS) and offers a variety of additional functions to customise cleaning. For example, cleaning schedules can be created for up to three floors. Incidentally, this is an advantage over the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni. More on that later.

Christoph Hoffmann

The cleaning schedules are based on the rooms and the respective floor conditions. This enables customised cleaning for each room. On sensitive wooden floors, for example, the humidity can be reduced when mopping to ensure gentle cleaning. In the app, you also create virtual walls and define exclusion zones.

By connecting to the Wi-Fi, the Dreame L10s Ultra can also be conveniently controlled by voice command via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Assistant. This is a practical alternative to control via smartphone.

There are also a few nice gimmicks. The robot can be controlled using a virtual remote control – like a joystick. And you can monitor your home with the camera.

Christoph Hoffmann

Overall, the app leaves a good impression. However, to make the most of it, you’ll need to take some time to check the settings and adjust them if necessary.

Dreame L10s Ultra in everyday use

Thanks to laser navigation with LiDAR sensors, the Dreame L10s Ultra always knows its current position. This allows for truly seamless cleaning with precise paths. These overlap slightly so that no dirt remains.

The Dreame L10s Ultra reliably detects obstacles and does not leave any edges when wiping or vacuuming along cabinets.

Unlike the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, the Dreame L10s Ultra has its own water tank with an 80ml capacity. Therefore, it doesn’t have to return to the station as often and can work on a different floor regardless of the location of the base.

Manufacturer Dreame Technology gives a period of up to 60 days for automatic cleaning without manual intervention. However, this only applies to its vacuum. This is made possible by the Dualboost 2.0 automatic emptying system, which empties the robot’s dust container via suction into a three litre bag in the station. You only have to dispose of the full bag. At 5,300 pa, the suction power is not quite as powerful as the highest of competitor models, but it is still more than sufficient.

The great strength of the Dreame L10s Ultra is its mopping function. Thanks to the 2.5-litre water tank, areas of up to 200 sqm are no problem. The manufacturer promises hygienically clean mopping – no matter whether it’s a wooden, tiled, vinyl or other hard floor.

The two mops rotate under pressure at 180rpm and ensure thorough cleaning. The automatic water and detergent feed provides the robot with the right ratio of water and cleaning solution to remove even stubborn dirt while making floors shine.

The L10s Ultra raises the mops when it returns to the base station, ensuring that the floors remain spotlessly clean.

In the station, the two mops are cleaned automatically. The dirt ends up in the dirty water tank. Unlike the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, the Dreame L10s Ultra cleans the mops with cold water. This may be less effective than using hot water, but in practice it’s not that important. After cleaning, the mops are dried with hot air to prevent odours, mould and bacteria.

Price & availability

If you’e in the US, your best bet at the time of writing is to buy the Dreame L10s Ultra from Amazon, where it’s currently discounted to $999.99. You can also buy it direct from Dreametech.

In the UK, there’s a similar discount from Amazon, where it’s currently on sale for £849.99. You can also buy it from B&Q.

Verdict

The Dreame L10s Ultra is a reliable helper that needs little help, whether it’s mopping or vacuuming. It effortlessly removes everyday dirt and the app offers good customisation and provides numerous cleaning options.

Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s competitively priced for its feature set and we’d recommend it.

For more robot vacuum options and to see which models we recommend, have a look at our round-up of the best robot vacuums we’ve tested.

This review originally appeared on PC Welt and has been translated for inclusion here.

