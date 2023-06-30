When is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny available to stream?

The fifth Indiana Jones film has arrived in cinemas. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny once again follows Indy (Harrison Ford) teaming up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) for one final adventure – to retrieve a dial that could change the course of history.

If you’d prefer to catch up on all the action at home, then never fear – we’ve rounded up everything we know about watching Indiana Jones 5 on streaming services, VOD and DVD/Blu-ray. We’ve also included all the information for watching previous movies in the series, should you want a refresher.

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out now in cinemas in the UK and US.

You can get tickets from AMC, Fandango and Atom Tickets in the US, and from Cineworld, Odeon and Vue in the UK.

Watch the trailer below to get a taste of what is to come:

When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny release on Disney+?

Indiana Jones 5 is produced by Lucasfilm, so it is almost guaranteed to land on Disney+ when it becomes available to stream. Accounts start from $7.99/£7.99 per month, and you can sign up on the Disney+ website.

Previous Disney films typically arrive around three months after releasing in cinemas, so we expect that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to land on Disney+ around September/October 2023.

Some sites have speculated that the film may also be available to stream on Paramount+, as this platform also has the rights to old Indiana Jones films in the US. However, these movies weren’t made by Lucasfilm, so we are unsure whether Paramount+ will also get the movie. We should learn more in the coming months.

When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be released on VOD and DVD/Blu-ray?

Previous films from Disney have arrived on VOD either just before or just after the streaming release date, with hard copy releases following not long after. With that in mind, we expect Indiana Jones 5 to arrive on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray in Autumn/Fall 2023.

How to watch previous Indiana Jones films

If you want to watch Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, then you have a few options.

In the US, all these films are on Disney+ (plans starting from $7.99 per month) and Paramount+ (plans starting from $5.99 per month). Alternatively, you can buy and rent them from Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

UK readers can watch all four Indiana Jones films on Disney+ (£7.99 per month), and Now/Sky Cinema (£9.99 per month). Again, you can loan or own them digitally on Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.