Best internet providers for streaming 2023

If you’re glued to streaming services such as Netflix, Max and Hulu, and want the best quality out of these platforms, then you’ll need fast internet to match.

However, understanding which packages represent good value for money isn’t easy. Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you. Below you’ll find the best plans available right now from the major US internet providers.

What is the best internet speed for streaming and gaming?

It depends on the service(s) you’re using, or want to use.

On the streaming front, you won’t necessarily need high speeds if you opt for the lower-cost tiers that max out with Full HD content (such as Netflix Basic and Max Ad-Lite). However, if you want to steam 4K content to multiple devices at the same time, this changes things.

Different streaming platforms have various recommendations for internet speeds. Netflix asks for only 15Mbps for 4K content on its Premium plan, but Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video demand 25Mbps. Max recommends this speed as a minimum and says that generally anything above 50Mbps is best.

Speeds above 35Mbps will be useful if you stream live content such as sports through platforms like ESPN+, YouTube TV and more.

Remember that these numbers are per stream. So if you wanted to make sure three people can stream 4K at the same time, you’d need 100Mbps, plus some headroom for anyone else to use the internet for other things.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Most multiplayer games don’t require super-fast speeds. The FCC recommends 3 to 6Mbps download speed and 1Mbps upload as minimum. However, this is based on one device at a time.

This number falls in line with what popular titles such as Fortnite, Overwatch and Fall Guys recommend.

If you’re cloud gaming, then you’ll want higher speeds. Xbox Cloud Gaming recommends a minimum of 20Mbps on consoles, whilst Nvidia GeForce Now recommends at least 15Mbps for 720p at 60fps and 25Mbps for 1080p at 60fps.

With all that in mind, here are the internet providers with the best deals across the country.

What’s the best internet for streaming in the US?

If you really want it, some providers offer crazy download speeds of 10,000Mbps (10 gig), but this is overkill for almost everyone.

In picking the plans below, we’ve instead considered the price and availability of the providers and listed them below.

Note that the plans listed may differ in costs depending on where you are in the US, so make sure you shop around before committing.

Xfinity 10G Network: 200Mbps | $35 per month

See Xfinity’s internet plans

This plan from Comcast’s Xfinity is flexible, as it is locked at $35 per month for a year – but customers are not tied into a contract, so it’s a great option for renters. 200Mbps should be more than enough for streaming and gaming on multiple devices in busy households.

After the year is up, the price will increase – though you may be able to negotiate a deal over the phone. Xfinity is available in over 40 states, so it’s one of the most widespread providers on this list.

If you know you’ll be in a place long-term, then you could also opt for the Connect More plan, which offers the same 200Mbps download speeds, but on a longer 24-month contract. Costs vary by region but start from as low as $25 per month.

Xfinity offers plans starting from $20 per month for 75Mbps, and go all the way up to 1200Mbps for $70 per month.

AT&T Fibre: 300Mbps | $55 per month

See AT&T’s internet plans

AT&T Fibre is available in 21 states, and this plan is on a 12-month contract. 300Mbps is more than enough for multiple 4K streams and games – AT&T quotes up to 10 devices in use. Plus, when you sign up you get a free $100 gift card.

If fibre isn’t available where you are, then AT&T also offers an internet plan for the same price – though this only comes with 100Mbps download speeds. Whilst this will still be sufficient for streaming and gaming, it isn’t as good of a deal.

AT&T Fibre plans start from this 300Mbps one, and range up to 5 Gig for $180 per month.

Verizon Fios: 300Mbps | $24.99 per month

See Verizon’s internet plans

If you’re based in the Northeast, then Verizon Fios is a great fibre option. This 300Mbps package keeps this price for 24 months and includes a $50 online Verizon gift card with purchase.

The 300Mbps plan is the opening plan in this range, and you can get speeds of up to 1 Gig for $64.99 per month.

Frontier: 500Mbps | $49.99 per month

See Frontier’s internet plans

Frontier is available in 25 states and is considered a good option for rural households. Frontier states that it has no annual contracts on its plans. Whilst that is good flexibility, you should watch out for any price increases.

The 500Mbps plan should be plenty for streaming at home, but there are plans available up to 5 Gig for $154.99 per month, should you want it.

Mediacom: 100Mbps | $19.99 per month

See Mediacom’s internet plans

Mediacom offers one of the cheapest plans in the US, and this 100Mbps is ideal if you’re just looking for a plan that can support the family watching Netflix at home. This is on a 12-month contract, so keep an eye out for future price increases.

This is the opening plan from Mediacom – you can get speeds of up to 1 Gig for $59.99 per month.

Best internet and streaming service bundles in the US

Whilst your download speeds will be a major factor in choosing your internet provider, some also offer decent bundles with streaming platforms.

Here are our picks of some of the best that are available right now:

Verizon Fios: 1 Gig with Disney+ | $64.99 per month

See Verizon’s internet plans

This plan is great for those who have lots of users in a household, or use the internet for more demanding things, such as streaming games on Twitch. Plus, you get six months of Disney+ for free without ads, and a $100 gift card with purchase on this plan. Disney+ is the home for Marvel, Star Wars and The Simpsons.

Spectrum: 300Mbps with Peacock Premium | $49.99 per month

See Spectrum’s internet plans

This 12-month contract deal from Spectrum isn’t quite as competitive as rivals, but you do get 90 days of Peacock Premium for free. This streaming service includes access to lots of NBC favourites such as Parks and Recreation, and boasts originals such as the mystery series, Poker Face.

Frontier: 500Mbps with YouTube TV | $108 per month

See Frontier’s internet plans

Frontier Fibre customers can get $15 per month off their first year of YouTube TV, which has over 85 channels, six simultaneous streams and is a great option for sports fans.

This is on top of the internet contract ($49.99 per month), so this brings the total to just over $100 per month. Whilst this is more expensive, it’s a decent option if you’re looking into cord cutting and want an alternative to traditional cable.