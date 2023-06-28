How to watch the Futurama reboot in the US and UK

Good news everyone! Futurama is officially coming back, despite seemingly ending around ten years ago.

The official trailer promises plenty of hijinks with Fry, Leela, Bender and the gang. However, when does the next season release, and how can you watch it where you are?

We have everything you need to know.

When does Futurama season 11 release?

Mark your calendars, because the eleventh season of Futurama is due to be released on Monday 24 July 2023.

Episodes are expected to drop weekly, and there will be ten instalments in total.

Take a look at the trailer below, which shows a pandemic invading New New York, a western-style location called ‘Crypto Country’ and more:

How to watch the Futurama reboot in the US

In America, viewers can catch new episodes on Hulu.

Accounts start from $7.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $14.99 for ad-free viewing. There are also bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+ available.

New users get a 30-day free trial. This means that if you don’t want to pay for an account, then you could wait just over a month for more episodes to drop, and then binge the whole series.

Australia, New Zealand and Canada will also get the series on this day. If you live outside of these countries, then check out our guide to accessing other Disney+ libraries with a VPN.

How to watch the Futurama reboot in the UK

New episodes of Futurama will release on the same day in the UK on Disney+. Accounts cost £7.99 per month, or £79.90 per year.

Sadly, no free trial is available. However, you can bundle in a subscription with other contracts – check out guide on how to sign up for Disney+ for free here.

How to watch seasons 1-10 of Futurama

You won’t need any additional subscriptions to watch previous episode of Futurama, as all ten seasons are ready to watch on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK.

If you’d prefer to own them, then you can rent or buy episodes on the likes of Amazon and Google Play.