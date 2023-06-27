Google launched its Pixel range of smartphones back in 2016 and since then they’ve gone on to become a firm favourite for Android fans. Renowned for their excellent cameras, Pixel phones have over the years offered the simple, uncluttered version of Android that Google always intended, making them great to use. Another reason for their popularity is that they’ve usually been quite affordable, just like the Nexus phones they followed on from.

This changed a little recently, with Google adding a Pro model, giving people the chance to opt for the premium flagship experience that rivals phones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. But the continued release of both a standard model and the ‘a’ range of budget-conscious phones, makes sure there’s something for everyone.

If you’re thinking of buying a new Pixel and don’t know which one to choose, we’ve compared the latest models to help you get the model that’s right for you. We also outline the specs and headline features of each Pixel that’s been released and help you identify which Pixel you may already have, plus which models have wireless charging and if they’re waterproof.

Here, there, is a complete guide to the history of Google Pixel phones.

Google Pixel phones compared

Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest Pixels and how they stand up to their closest model.

Pixel 7 vs 7 Pro

The two premium models in the current range share a lot. They both have the new Google Tensor G2 chip, IP68 water-resistance and the fantastic cameras for which the Pixels are famous. The Pro does give you more though, with an additional 48MP f/3.5 telephoto camera, a larger and higher quality display, plus support for Ultra Wideband. Whether you need this is up to you, as the Pixel 7 is fantastic and will save you around $300/£300 when compared to its Pro stablemate.

Pixel 6 Pro vs 7 Pro

Putting the last two generations of flagships up against each other shows the difference a year can make. While the Pixel 6 Pro is still a great phone, boasting the Google Tensor G1 chipset, triple rear cameras and new design, the Pixel 7 Pro adds a layer of polish to proceedings. For a start it features the next generation Google Tensor G2 chipset, the cameras are also slightly improved with a wider field of view for the Ultrawide lens, plus the display is brighter. Both are excellent, but with a year of refinement on its side the Pixel 7 Pro is the one we’d recommend.

Pixel 6 vs 7

As with their Pro counterparts, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 have many similarities. Both come with IP68 ratings, full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates, excellent cameras, and offer superb value for money. Again, the older model features the G1 Tensor chipset, while the newer version gets the faster G2. Unusually, the Pixel 7 actually has a marginally smaller OLED display (6.3in rather than 6.4in), but this does make it slightly smaller and lighter than its older sibling. The rear cameras are practically the same, but the front sensor on the Pixel 7 does have a minor upgrade. The real difference is in camera modes, as the Pixel 7 uses the G2 chip to access editing tools like unblur, magic eraser and cinematic blur in video that shoots with a shallow depth of field to movie-style footage. Small differences, but they do add up to the Pixel 7 being a better package overall.

Pixel 6a vs 7a

Perhaps the biggest step up from its predecessor is found in the Pixel 7a. While the Pro and standard models were mostly refinements, the 7a is a complete overhaul. It’s the first ‘A’ model to feature wireless charging, a 90Hz refresh rate on the display, the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset and all the software capabilities this brings, especially to the cameras which also saw significant upgrades. The Pixel 6a is no slouch, and can be found for ridiculously affordable prices at the time of writing, but the Pixel 7a is very close to the Pixel 7, making it one of the best and most affordable mid-range phones on the market.

Google Pixel phone specifications

Here are the key technical specifications for all the Pixel phones so far.

Google Pixel 7a specs

Dominic Preston / Foundry

Release date: 10 May 2023

Highlights: Phenomenal camera for the price, wireless charging and excellent performance for a mid-range phone.

6.1in, FHD+, 90Hz OLED

Google Tensor G2 chipset

Google Titan M2 security chip

Android 13

8GB RAM

128GB storage

64Mp, f/1.9 main camera

13Mp, f/2.2 ultrawide

13Mp, f/2.2 selfie camera

NFC

GPS

5G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Nano-SIM and eSIM

4385mAh battery

USB-C 3.2 charging port

18W wired charging

7.5W wireless charging

IP67 rating

72.9 x 152.4 x 9.0mm / 5.98 x 2.87 x 0.35 in

193g / 6.84 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 7a review.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs

Release date: 13 October 2022

Highlights: Incredible, versatile cameras. Live transcription and dictation without an internet connection

6.7in QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED

Google Tensor G2 chipset

Android 13

12GB RAM

128/256GB non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage

5,000mAh battery

30W wired charging

Wireless charging

50Mp f/1.85 main camera

12Mp f/2.2 ultrawide camera.

48Mp f/3.5 telephoto camera

5x optical zoom

10x zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 30x

10.8Mp f/2.2 front camera

5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Nano-SIM and eSIM

IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus

162.9mm x 76.6mm x 8.9mm / 6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 in

212g / 7.48 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 7 Pro review.

Google Pixel 7 specs

Chris Martin/Foundry

Release date: 13 October 2022

Highlights: Lighter than the Pixel 6, G2 Tensor chip, Gorilla Glass Victus all round

6.3in 20:9, 90Hz flat Full HD+ (2400×1080), OLED HDR

Google Tensor G2 chipset

Titan M2 security chip

Android 13

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

50Mp wide camera w/ 1.2μm pixels, f/1.85, 82° FoV, 1/1.31in image sensor, OIS + EIS, 8x Super Res Zoom

12Mp ultrawide camera w/ 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2, 114° FoV, lens correction

LDAF (laser detect auto focus)

10.8 MP hole-punch front camera w/ 1.22μm pixels, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV

In-display fingerprint sensor + Face Unlock

Stereo speakers

USB-C (3.2 Gen 2)

Dual SIM (via eSIM)

4355mAh battery

Wired charging up to 30W (USB-PD 3.0 + PPS)

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Extreme Battery Saver

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS

Sub6 + mmWave 5G (varies by market)

IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm / 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

195g / 6.95 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 7 review.

Retailer Price $499 View Deal Google $599 View Deal

Google Pixel 6a specs

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Release date: 21 July 2022

Highlights: Fantastic value for money, excellent performance and cameras

6.1in 60Hz gOLED display

Google Tensor chip

Android 12

6GB RAM

128GB storage

12Mp IMX363 main lens with OIS

12Mp IMX386 ultrawide lens

8Mp IMX355 selfie camera

4400mAh battery

18W wired charging

5G

Stereo speakers

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Nano-SIM and eSIM

IP67

Gorilla Glass 3 display

71.8 x 152.16 x 8.85mm / 5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 in

178g / 6.28 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 6a review.

Retailer Price Google $449 View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs

Release date: 28 October 2021

Highlights: Great performance, brilliant display, Pixel cameras

6.7in 19.5:9 (up to) 120Hz curved-edge Quad HD+ (1440×1320) LTPO OLED HDR display with In-display fingerprint sensor

Google Tensor chipset

Titan M2 security chip

Android 12

12GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB storage (varies by market)

50Mp wide camera w/ 1.2µm pixels, f/1.85, 82° FoV, 1/1.31in image sensor, OIS + EIS

12Mp ultrawide camera w/ 1.25µm pixels, f/2.2, 114° FoV, lens correction

48Mp telephoto camera w/ 0.8µm pixels, f/3.5, 23.5° FoV, 1/2in image sensor, OIS + EIS, optical zoom up to 4x, Super Res Zoom up to 20x

Laser autofocus

OIS + EIS

11.1Mp hole-punch front camera w/ 1.22µm pixels, f/2.2, 94° FoV

Stereo speakers

USB-C (3.1)

Dual SIM (via eSIM)

5003mAh battery

Wired charging up to 30W (USB-PD 3.0)

Wireless charging up to 23W

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G

FeliCa chip (Japan-only)

Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 6 back

Polished alloy frame

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm / 6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 in

210 grams / 7.41 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

Google Pixel 6 specs

Release date: 28 October 2021

Highlights: New design, 90Hz OLED display, upgraded cameras

6.4in 20:9 (up to) 90Hz flat Full HD+ (2400×1080) OLED HDR display

Always-on display functionality

In-display fingerprint sensor

Google Tensor chipset

Titan M2 security chip

Android 12

8GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage

50Mp wide camera w/ 1.2µm pixels, f/1.85, 82° FoV, 1/1.31in image sensor, OIS + EIS, Super Res Zoom up to 7x

12Mp ultrawide camera w/ 1.25µm pixels, f/2.2, 114° FoV, lens correction

Laser autofocus

8Mp hole-punch front camera w/ 1.12µm pixels, f/2.0, 84° FoV

Stereo speakers

USB-C (3.1)

Dual SIM (via eSIM)

4614mAh battery

Wired charging up to 30W (USB-PD 3.0)

Wireless charging up to 21W

Battery Share

Extreme Battery Saver

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Sub6 + mmWave 5G (varies by market)

FeliCa chip (Japan-only)

Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 6 back

Tactile alloy frame

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm / 6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in

207g / 7.30 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 6 review.

Google Pixel 5a 5G specs

Google

Release date: 26 August 2021

Highlights: Exclusive release in US and Japan

6.34in FHD+ OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Android 11

6GB RAM

128GB storage

12.2Mp, f/.1.7 main camera

16Mp, f/2.2 ultrawide

8Mp, f/2.0 punch-hole selfie camera

5G LTE

GPS

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Nano-SIM and eSIM

USB-C 3.1 charging port

4680mAh battery

18W wired charging

Gorilla Glass 3

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

IP67

156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm / 6.15 x 2.88 x 0.35 in

183g / 6.46 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 5a 5G review.

Google Pixel 5 specs

Release date: 15 October 2020

Highlights: Superb user experience, outstanding cameras, great design

6in 19.5:9 90Hz Full HD+ (2340×1080) OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

Android 11

8GB RAM

128GB storage (non-expandable)

12.2Mp main camera w/ OIS+EIS

16Mp ultrawide camera w/ 107° FoV

8Mp hole-punch front-facing camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Stereo speakers

USB-C 3.1 charging port

4080mAh battery

18W fast charging

12W fast wireless charging + reverse wireless charging

Recycled aluminium body

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

IP68 certified

144.7mm x 70.4mm x 8mm / 5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 in

151g / 5.33 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 5 review.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specs

Release date: 20 August 2020

Highlights: 5G LTE, 6.2in OLED display, 128GB storage

6.2in 19.5:9 Full HD+ (2340×1080) OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

Adreno 620

Titan M security module

Android 11

6GB RAM

128GB storage (non-expandable)

12.2Mp main camera w/ OIS+EIS, f/1.7

16Mp ultrawide camera w/ 107° FoV, f/2.2

8Mp hole-punch front-facing camera, f/2.0

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

Dual-band Wi-Fi 5

GPS

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB-C

5G sub-6

3800mAh battery

18W fast charging

153.9 x 74 x 8.2mm / 6.05 x 2.91 x 0.3in

168g / 5.9oz

Read our full Google Pixel 4a 5G review.

Google Pixel 4 XL specs

Foundry

Release date: 22 October 2019

Highlights: Dual rear cameras, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.3in QHD OLED display

6.3in QHD+ (537ppi) F-OLED 90Hz Smooth Display w/ Ambient EQ and Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor + Pixel Neural Core

Adreno 640 GPU

Android 10

64GB/128GB storage, no microSD support

6GB RAM

12.2MP (f/1.7, 77°) rear camera w/ dual pixel phase detection and optical image stabilisation

16MP (f/2.4, 52°) telephoto camera w/ phase detection and optical image stabilisation 8MP (f/2.0 90°)

Face unlock

Active Edge

Motion Sense

Stereo speakers

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO,

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE

Nano SIM and eSIM

NFC

IP68-certified water resistance

USB-C 3.1 charging port

3700mAh

18W wired fast charging + Qi wireless charging (up to 11W)

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm / 6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 in

193 g / 6.81 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 4 XL review.

Google Pixel 4 specs

Release date: 22 October 2019

Highlights: 90Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras, wireless charging

5.7in Full-HD+ 90Hz OLED Smooth Display (444ppi) and Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Adreno 640 GPU

Pixel Neural Core

Android 10

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage, no microSD support

12.2Mp (f/1.7, 77°) rear camera with dual pixel phase detection and optical image stabilisation

16Mp (f/2.4, 52°) telephoto camera with phase detection and optical image stabilisation 8Mp (f/2.0 90°) front camera

Face unlock

Active Edge

Motion Sense

Stereo speakers

Nano SIM and eSIM

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO

NFC

USB-C 3.1 charging port

2800mAh battery

18W wired fast charging

Qi wireless charging

IP68 waterproofing

147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm / 5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 in

162 g / 5.71 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review.

Google Pixel 3a specs

Release date: 15 May 2019

Highlights: Affordable, OLED display, Pixel cameras, Active Edge

5.6in Full HD+ (2220×1080) 18:9 OLED, 441ppi, display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

Adreno 615 GPU

Android 9.0 Pie

4GB RAM

64GB storage, no microSD support

12.2Mp f/1.8 rear camera with dual autofocus

8Mp f/2.0 selfie camera

Active Edge

Pixel Imprint rear fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

Dual-band 11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 LE with aptX HD

4G LTE

GPS

NFC

Nano-SIM and eSIM

USB-C

3000mAh battery

18W Fast charging

151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm / 5.96 x 2.76 x 0.32 in

147 g / 5.19 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 3a review.

Google Pixel 3a XL specs

Release date: 15 May 2019

Highlights: OLED display on cheaper Pixel, great cameras

6in Full HD+ (2160×1080) 18:9 OLED, 402ppi display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

Adreno 615 GPU

Android 9.0 Pie

4GB RAM

64GB storage, no microSD support

12.2Mp f/1.8 rear camera with dual autofocus

8Mp f/2.0 selfie camera

Active Edge

Pixel Imprint rear fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

Dual-band 11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 LE with aptX HD

GPS

NFC

Nano-SIM and eSIM

4G LTE

USB-C

3700mAh battery

18W Fast charging

160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm / 6.30 x 3.00 x 0.32 in

167 g / 5.89 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 3a XL review.

Google Pixel 3 XL specs

Google

Release date: 18 October 2018

Highlights: Excellent cameras, gorgeous display, premium design

6.3in 2960 x 1440 19:9 P-OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Adreno 630 GPU

Android 9 Pie

4GB RAM

64/128GB non-expandable storage

12.2Mp f/1.8 rear camera (rear)

8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF (front)

8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm (ultrawide), no AF (front)

802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX

4G LTE

Nano SIM and eSIM

GPS

NFC

Stereo speakers

3430mAh battery

18W wired, PD2.0

Wireless charging

IP68

158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm / 6.22 x 3.02 x 0.31 in

184g / 6.49 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 3 XL review.

Google Pixel 3 specs

Release date: 18 October 2018

Highlights: Wireless charging, IP68 waterproof rating, Always on display

5.5in Full-HD+ (2160×1080) 18:9 flexible OLED screen without notch, Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Adreno 630 GPU

Android 9.0 Pie

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage, no microSD support

12Mp f/1.8 rear camera with dual autofocus

8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm Wide (front)

8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm Ultrawide (front)

Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

NFC

Nano SIM and eSIM

Rear fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers

IP68 waterproofing

USB-C 3.1 charging port (18W wired)

2,915mAh battery

Qi wireless charging

145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm / 5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in

148g / 5.22 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 3 review.

Google Pixel 2 XL specs

Release date: 17 October 2017

Highlights: Dual SIM, 6in pOLED display, IP67 waterproof rating

6in pOLED display (2880 x 1440, 538ppi)

Snapdragon 835 CPU

Adreno 540 GPU

Android 8.0 Oreo

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

12.2MP rear camera

8 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide) front camera

4G LTE

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Nano-SIM and eSIM

Stereo speakers

IP67

3520mAh battery

GPS

USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1) charging port (10.5W wired)

Fast Charging support

157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm / 6.22 x 3.02 x 0.31 in

175g / 6.17 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 2 XL review.

Google Pixel 2 specs

Foundry

Release date: 17 October 2017

Highlights: IP67 waterproofing rating, upgraded cameras, dual SIM

5in AMOLED Full HD display 1080×1920

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU

Android 8.0 Oreo

4GB RAM

64/128GB storage

12.2 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) rear camera

8 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide) front camera

Dual-band 11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

Nano SIM and eSIM

2700mAh battery

USB-C charging port (10.5W wired)

Fast Charging support

IP67 waterproof

145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm / 5.74 x 2.74 x 0.31 in

143g / 5.04 oz

Read our full Google Pixel 2 review.

Google Pixel XL specs

Release date: 20 October 2016

Highlights: Everything the Pixel has, but with a larger display and battery

5.5in QuadHD display running at 1440 x 2560 resolution, Gorilla Glass 4

Snapdragon 821 CPU 2.15 GHz + 1.6 GHz

Adreno 530 GPU 64-Bit Quad-Core processor

Android 7.1

4GB RAM

32GB or 128GB storage

12.3MP f/2.0 rear camera

8 MP, f/2.4 front camera

4G LTE

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

NFC

Nano SIM

3.5mm headphone jack

3450mAh battery

USB-C charging port (18W wired)

Fast Charging support

154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm / 6.09 x 2.98 x 0.33 in

168g / 5.93 oz

Read our full Google Pixel XL review.

Google Pixel specs

Release date: 20 October 2016

Highlights: Compact design, fast charging, excellent cameras

5in Full HD AMOLED display 1080×1920, Gorilla Glass 4

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 CPU

Adreno 530 GPU

Android 7.1

4GB RAM

32GB storage

12.3 MP, f/2.0 rear camera

8 MP, f/2.48 front camera

4G LTE

Nano SIM

NFC

GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

2770mAh battery

USB-C 3.0 charging port (18W wired)

Fast Charging support

3.5mm headphone jack

143.8 x 69.5 x 8.5 mm / 5.66 x 2.74 x 0.33 in

143g / 5.04 oz

Read our full Google Pixel review.

FAQ 1. What is the latest Google Pixel phone? The Pixel 7a is the newest phone in the line-up, making its debut in May 2023. If you want the current flagship though, then that would be the Pixel 7 Pro, which was launched in October 2022. If you’re wondering when the Pixel 8 will be released, then it looks very likely that the standard and Pro models will take their bow in October 2023. So, you might want to wait until then if you’re thinking of buying one of the premium models. 2. What Google Pixel do I have? Phones do all look very similar these days, so it can be hard to remember which one you actually have. Thankfully, there’s a simple way to find out. On your Pixel, go to Settings > About phone and you should see under Device name which Pixel you have. If you want the specific model number, then tap Regulatory labels. 3. Where are Google Pixels made? The Pixel range has been split into two manufacturing regions for a while now. The standard and Pro Pixels, like many smartphones and other electronics, are made in China, while the ‘a’ series – Pixel 4a, 5a and 6a – are made in Vietnam. This looks to be changing though, as recent reports stated that the company was beginning to transition the whole Pixel production to Vietnam. It seems that a proportion of the Pixel 7 range were made there, with the rest still coming out of the Foxconn factory in China. Whether this marks a complete relocation of manufacturing or just a way to produce extra phones remains unclear. 4. Are Google Pixel phones waterproof? Apart from the first generation Pixel and Pixel XL, the Pixel range has usually featured some sort of protection from water ingress that comes in the form of an IP rating. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL both have IP67 ratings, which mean that the phones can survive being dropped in water up to a depth of 1 meter for a maximum of 30 minutes. The same rating appears on the Pixel 5a 5G model and subsequent ‘a’ series releases, but the ones before that are not water-resistant, so don’t take your trusty old Pixel 4a out in a boat or in the bath if you’re clumsy. From the Pixel 3 onwards, all of the higher end models have an IP68 rating, which is the highest available. This means they can plummet to 1.5m for up to half an hour. Be aware though that these protection ratings apply to fresh water. Beer, cola and other liquids with sugars and other beverages are still best avoided. 5. Are Google Pixel phones unlocked? This depends on where you are and how you buy your phone. In the US, if you get your phone from a carrier and pay for it on your plan, then there’s a good chance the phone will be locked to that network. Bear in mind though, the carrier does have to unlock the phone if requested, once the outstanding balance is paid. If you buy the Pixel from Google or another retailer then it should be unlocked already, although your mileage may vary depending on which network you’re on. In the UK, it’s now illegal for carriers to lock phones to their networks, but if you bought it before December 2021 (when the law changed) it could still be locked. Again, the carrier has to unlock it for you when requested. 6. Which Google Pixel phones have wireless charging? Google introduced wireless charging to the Pixel range with the Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL, and it has been a staple of the standard and Pro range ever since. The only ‘a’ series phone to have wireless charging is the Pixel 7a, although it should be a resident feature on all Pixel phones in the future. 7. Which Google Pixel phones are dual-SIM? Google hasn’t fitted Pixel phones with dual-SIM trays since their introduction, but from the Pixel 2 onwards they all have dual SIM capabilities via a Nano SIM and an eSIM.

That’s it for our complete rundown of the Google Pixel phone range. If you want to see what’s next in this illustrious lineage, then read our guides to the new Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel Tablet. There is, of course, going to be a successor to the Pixel 7, and here are all the rumours about the upcoming Pixel 8.