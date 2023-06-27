Google launched its Pixel range of smartphones back in 2016 and since then they’ve gone on to become a firm favourite for Android fans. Renowned for their excellent cameras, Pixel phones have over the years offered the simple, uncluttered version of Android that Google always intended, making them great to use. Another reason for their popularity is that they’ve usually been quite affordable, just like the Nexus phones they followed on from.
This changed a little recently, with Google adding a Pro model, giving people the chance to opt for the premium flagship experience that rivals phones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. But the continued release of both a standard model and the ‘a’ range of budget-conscious phones, makes sure there’s something for everyone.
If you’re thinking of buying a new Pixel and don’t know which one to choose, we’ve compared the latest models to help you get the model that’s right for you. We also outline the specs and headline features of each Pixel that’s been released and help you identify which Pixel you may already have, plus which models have wireless charging and if they’re waterproof.
Here, there, is a complete guide to the history of Google Pixel phones.
Google Pixel phones compared
Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest Pixels and how they stand up to their closest model.
Pixel 7 vs 7 Pro
The two premium models in the current range share a lot. They both have the new Google Tensor G2 chip, IP68 water-resistance and the fantastic cameras for which the Pixels are famous. The Pro does give you more though, with an additional 48MP f/3.5 telephoto camera, a larger and higher quality display, plus support for Ultra Wideband. Whether you need this is up to you, as the Pixel 7 is fantastic and will save you around $300/£300 when compared to its Pro stablemate.
Pixel 6 Pro vs 7 Pro
Putting the last two generations of flagships up against each other shows the difference a year can make. While the Pixel 6 Pro is still a great phone, boasting the Google Tensor G1 chipset, triple rear cameras and new design, the Pixel 7 Pro adds a layer of polish to proceedings. For a start it features the next generation Google Tensor G2 chipset, the cameras are also slightly improved with a wider field of view for the Ultrawide lens, plus the display is brighter. Both are excellent, but with a year of refinement on its side the Pixel 7 Pro is the one we’d recommend.
Pixel 6 vs 7
As with their Pro counterparts, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 have many similarities. Both come with IP68 ratings, full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates, excellent cameras, and offer superb value for money. Again, the older model features the G1 Tensor chipset, while the newer version gets the faster G2. Unusually, the Pixel 7 actually has a marginally smaller OLED display (6.3in rather than 6.4in), but this does make it slightly smaller and lighter than its older sibling. The rear cameras are practically the same, but the front sensor on the Pixel 7 does have a minor upgrade. The real difference is in camera modes, as the Pixel 7 uses the G2 chip to access editing tools like unblur, magic eraser and cinematic blur in video that shoots with a shallow depth of field to movie-style footage. Small differences, but they do add up to the Pixel 7 being a better package overall.
Pixel 6a vs 7a
Perhaps the biggest step up from its predecessor is found in the Pixel 7a. While the Pro and standard models were mostly refinements, the 7a is a complete overhaul. It’s the first ‘A’ model to feature wireless charging, a 90Hz refresh rate on the display, the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset and all the software capabilities this brings, especially to the cameras which also saw significant upgrades. The Pixel 6a is no slouch, and can be found for ridiculously affordable prices at the time of writing, but the Pixel 7a is very close to the Pixel 7, making it one of the best and most affordable mid-range phones on the market.
Google Pixel phone specifications
Here are the key technical specifications for all the Pixel phones so far.
Google Pixel 7a specs
Dominic Preston / Foundry
Release date: 10 May 2023
Highlights: Phenomenal camera for the price, wireless charging and excellent performance for a mid-range phone.
- 6.1in, FHD+, 90Hz OLED
- Google Tensor G2 chipset
- Google Titan M2 security chip
- Android 13
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 64Mp, f/1.9 main camera
- 13Mp, f/2.2 ultrawide
- 13Mp, f/2.2 selfie camera
- NFC
- GPS
- 5G LTE
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Nano-SIM and eSIM
- 4385mAh battery
- USB-C 3.2 charging port
- 18W wired charging
- 7.5W wireless charging
- IP67 rating
- 72.9 x 152.4 x 9.0mm / 5.98 x 2.87 x 0.35 in
- 193g / 6.84 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 7a review.
Google Pixel 7 Pro specs
Release date: 13 October 2022
Highlights: Incredible, versatile cameras. Live transcription and dictation without an internet connection
- 6.7in QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED
- Google Tensor G2 chipset
- Android 13
- 12GB RAM
- 128/256GB non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage
- 5,000mAh battery
- 30W wired charging
- Wireless charging
- 50Mp f/1.85 main camera
- 12Mp f/2.2 ultrawide camera.
- 48Mp f/3.5 telephoto camera
- 5x optical zoom
- 10x zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 30x
- 10.8Mp f/2.2 front camera
- 5G
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Nano-SIM and eSIM
- IP68
- Gorilla Glass Victus
- 162.9mm x 76.6mm x 8.9mm / 6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 in
- 212g / 7.48 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 7 Pro review.
Google Pixel 7 specs
Chris Martin/Foundry
Release date: 13 October 2022
Highlights: Lighter than the Pixel 6, G2 Tensor chip, Gorilla Glass Victus all round
- 6.3in 20:9, 90Hz flat Full HD+ (2400×1080), OLED HDR
- Google Tensor G2 chipset
- Titan M2 security chip
- Android 13
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM
- 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 50Mp wide camera w/ 1.2μm pixels, f/1.85, 82° FoV, 1/1.31in image sensor, OIS + EIS, 8x Super Res Zoom
- 12Mp ultrawide camera w/ 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2, 114° FoV, lens correction
- LDAF (laser detect auto focus)
- 10.8 MP hole-punch front camera w/ 1.22μm pixels, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV
- In-display fingerprint sensor + Face Unlock
- Stereo speakers
- USB-C (3.2 Gen 2)
- Dual SIM (via eSIM)
- 4355mAh battery
- Wired charging up to 30W (USB-PD 3.0 + PPS)
- Wireless charging
- Battery Share
- Extreme Battery Saver
- WiFi 6E
- Bluetooth 5.2
- NFC
- GPS
- Sub6 + mmWave 5G (varies by market)
- IP68
- Gorilla Glass Victus
- 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm / 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm
- 195g / 6.95 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 7 review.
Google Pixel 6a specs
Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry
Release date: 21 July 2022
Highlights: Fantastic value for money, excellent performance and cameras
- 6.1in 60Hz gOLED display
- Google Tensor chip
- Android 12
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 12Mp IMX363 main lens with OIS
- 12Mp IMX386 ultrawide lens
- 8Mp IMX355 selfie camera
- 4400mAh battery
- 18W wired charging
- 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.2
- NFC
- Nano-SIM and eSIM
- IP67
- Gorilla Glass 3 display
- 71.8 x 152.16 x 8.85mm / 5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 in
- 178g / 6.28 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 6a review.
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Release date: 28 October 2021
Highlights: Great performance, brilliant display, Pixel cameras
- 6.7in 19.5:9 (up to) 120Hz curved-edge Quad HD+ (1440×1320) LTPO OLED HDR display with In-display fingerprint sensor
- Google Tensor chipset
- Titan M2 security chip
- Android 12
- 12GB RAM
- 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (varies by market)
- 50Mp wide camera w/ 1.2µm pixels, f/1.85, 82° FoV, 1/1.31in image sensor, OIS + EIS
- 12Mp ultrawide camera w/ 1.25µm pixels, f/2.2, 114° FoV, lens correction
- 48Mp telephoto camera w/ 0.8µm pixels, f/3.5, 23.5° FoV, 1/2in image sensor, OIS + EIS, optical zoom up to 4x, Super Res Zoom up to 20x
- Laser autofocus
- OIS + EIS
- 11.1Mp hole-punch front camera w/ 1.22µm pixels, f/2.2, 94° FoV
- Stereo speakers
- USB-C (3.1)
- Dual SIM (via eSIM)
- 5003mAh battery
- Wired charging up to 30W (USB-PD 3.0)
- Wireless charging up to 23W
- WiFi 6E
- Bluetooth 5.2
- NFC
- 5G
- FeliCa chip (Japan-only)
- Gorilla Glass Victus front
- Gorilla Glass 6 back
- Polished alloy frame
- 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm / 6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 in
- 210 grams / 7.41 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review.
Google Pixel 6 specs
Release date: 28 October 2021
Highlights: New design, 90Hz OLED display, upgraded cameras
- 6.4in 20:9 (up to) 90Hz flat Full HD+ (2400×1080) OLED HDR display
- Always-on display functionality
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Google Tensor chipset
- Titan M2 security chip
- Android 12
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB/256GB storage
- 50Mp wide camera w/ 1.2µm pixels, f/1.85, 82° FoV, 1/1.31in image sensor, OIS + EIS, Super Res Zoom up to 7x
- 12Mp ultrawide camera w/ 1.25µm pixels, f/2.2, 114° FoV, lens correction
- Laser autofocus
- 8Mp hole-punch front camera w/ 1.12µm pixels, f/2.0, 84° FoV
- Stereo speakers
- USB-C (3.1)
- Dual SIM (via eSIM)
- 4614mAh battery
- Wired charging up to 30W (USB-PD 3.0)
- Wireless charging up to 21W
- Battery Share
- Extreme Battery Saver
- WiFi 6E
- Bluetooth 5.2
- NFC
- Sub6 + mmWave 5G (varies by market)
- FeliCa chip (Japan-only)
- Gorilla Glass Victus front
- Gorilla Glass 6 back
- Tactile alloy frame
- 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm / 6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in
- 207g / 7.30 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 6 review.
Google Pixel 5a 5G specs
Release date: 26 August 2021
Highlights: Exclusive release in US and Japan
- 6.34in FHD+ OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Android 11
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 12.2Mp, f/.1.7 main camera
- 16Mp, f/2.2 ultrawide
- 8Mp, f/2.0 punch-hole selfie camera
- 5G LTE
- GPS
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Nano-SIM and eSIM
- USB-C 3.1 charging port
- 4680mAh battery
- 18W wired charging
- Gorilla Glass 3
- Stereo speakers
- Headphone jack
- IP67
- 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm / 6.15 x 2.88 x 0.35 in
- 183g / 6.46 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 5a 5G review.
Google Pixel 5 specs
Release date: 15 October 2020
Highlights: Superb user experience, outstanding cameras, great design
- 6in 19.5:9 90Hz Full HD+ (2340×1080) OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- Android 11
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage (non-expandable)
- 12.2Mp main camera w/ OIS+EIS
- 16Mp ultrawide camera w/ 107° FoV
- 8Mp hole-punch front-facing camera
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- GPS
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Stereo speakers
- USB-C 3.1 charging port
- 4080mAh battery
- 18W fast charging
- 12W fast wireless charging + reverse wireless charging
- Recycled aluminium body
- Corning Gorilla Glass 6
- IP68 certified
- 144.7mm x 70.4mm x 8mm / 5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 in
- 151g / 5.33 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 5 review.
Google Pixel 4a 5G specs
Release date: 20 August 2020
Highlights: 5G LTE, 6.2in OLED display, 128GB storage
- 6.2in 19.5:9 Full HD+ (2340×1080) OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- Adreno 620
- Titan M security module
- Android 11
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage (non-expandable)
- 12.2Mp main camera w/ OIS+EIS, f/1.7
- 16Mp ultrawide camera w/ 107° FoV, f/2.2
- 8Mp hole-punch front-facing camera, f/2.0
- Stereo speakers
- Headphone jack
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 5
- GPS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB-C
- 5G sub-6
- 3800mAh battery
- 18W fast charging
- 153.9 x 74 x 8.2mm / 6.05 x 2.91 x 0.3in
- 168g / 5.9oz
Read our full Google Pixel 4a 5G review.
Google Pixel 4 XL specs
Foundry
Release date: 22 October 2019
Highlights: Dual rear cameras, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.3in QHD OLED display
- 6.3in QHD+ (537ppi) F-OLED 90Hz Smooth Display w/ Ambient EQ and Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor + Pixel Neural Core
- Adreno 640 GPU
- Android 10
- 64GB/128GB storage, no microSD support
- 6GB RAM
- 12.2MP (f/1.7, 77°) rear camera w/ dual pixel phase detection and optical image stabilisation
- 16MP (f/2.4, 52°) telephoto camera w/ phase detection and optical image stabilisation 8MP (f/2.0 90°)
- Face unlock
- Active Edge
- Motion Sense
- Stereo speakers
- Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO,
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 4G LTE
- Nano SIM and eSIM
- NFC
- IP68-certified water resistance
- USB-C 3.1 charging port
- 3700mAh
- 18W wired fast charging + Qi wireless charging (up to 11W)
- 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm / 6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 in
- 193 g / 6.81 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 4 XL review.
Google Pixel 4 specs
Release date: 22 October 2019
Highlights: 90Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras, wireless charging
- 5.7in Full-HD+ 90Hz OLED Smooth Display (444ppi) and Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- Adreno 640 GPU
- Pixel Neural Core
- Android 10
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage, no microSD support
- 12.2Mp (f/1.7, 77°) rear camera with dual pixel phase detection and optical image stabilisation
- 16Mp (f/2.4, 52°) telephoto camera with phase detection and optical image stabilisation 8Mp (f/2.0 90°) front camera
- Face unlock
- Active Edge
- Motion Sense
- Stereo speakers
- Nano SIM and eSIM
- 4G LTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO
- NFC
- USB-C 3.1 charging port
- 2800mAh battery
- 18W wired fast charging
- Qi wireless charging
- IP68 waterproofing
- 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm / 5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 in
- 162 g / 5.71 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 4 review.
Google Pixel 3a specs
Release date: 15 May 2019
Highlights: Affordable, OLED display, Pixel cameras, Active Edge
- 5.6in Full HD+ (2220×1080) 18:9 OLED, 441ppi, display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- Adreno 615 GPU
- Android 9.0 Pie
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage, no microSD support
- 12.2Mp f/1.8 rear camera with dual autofocus
- 8Mp f/2.0 selfie camera
- Active Edge
- Pixel Imprint rear fingerprint sensor
- Stereo speakers
- Headphone jack
- Dual-band 11ac Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE with aptX HD
- 4G LTE
- GPS
- NFC
- Nano-SIM and eSIM
- USB-C
- 3000mAh battery
- 18W Fast charging
- 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm / 5.96 x 2.76 x 0.32 in
- 147 g / 5.19 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 3a review.
Google Pixel 3a XL specs
Release date: 15 May 2019
Highlights: OLED display on cheaper Pixel, great cameras
- 6in Full HD+ (2160×1080) 18:9 OLED, 402ppi display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- Adreno 615 GPU
- Android 9.0 Pie
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage, no microSD support
- 12.2Mp f/1.8 rear camera with dual autofocus
- 8Mp f/2.0 selfie camera
- Active Edge
- Pixel Imprint rear fingerprint sensor
- Stereo speakers
- Headphone jack
- Dual-band 11ac Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE with aptX HD
- GPS
- NFC
- Nano-SIM and eSIM
- 4G LTE
- USB-C
- 3700mAh battery
- 18W Fast charging
- 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm / 6.30 x 3.00 x 0.32 in
- 167 g / 5.89 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 3a XL review.
Google Pixel 3 XL specs
Release date: 18 October 2018
Highlights: Excellent cameras, gorgeous display, premium design
- 6.3in 2960 x 1440 19:9 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Adreno 630 GPU
- Android 9 Pie
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB non-expandable storage
- 12.2Mp f/1.8 rear camera (rear)
- 8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF (front)
- 8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm (ultrawide), no AF (front)
- 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX
- 4G LTE
- Nano SIM and eSIM
- GPS
- NFC
- Stereo speakers
- 3430mAh battery
- 18W wired, PD2.0
- Wireless charging
- IP68
- 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm / 6.22 x 3.02 x 0.31 in
- 184g / 6.49 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 3 XL review.
Google Pixel 3 specs
Release date: 18 October 2018
Highlights: Wireless charging, IP68 waterproof rating, Always on display
- 5.5in Full-HD+ (2160×1080) 18:9 flexible OLED screen without notch, Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- Adreno 630 GPU
- Android 9.0 Pie
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage, no microSD support
- 12Mp f/1.8 rear camera with dual autofocus
- 8 MP, f/1.8, 28mm Wide (front)
- 8 MP, f/2.2, 19mm Ultrawide (front)
- Bluetooth 5
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- GPS
- NFC
- Nano SIM and eSIM
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- Stereo speakers
- IP68 waterproofing
- USB-C 3.1 charging port (18W wired)
- 2,915mAh battery
- Qi wireless charging
- 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm / 5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 in
- 148g / 5.22 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 3 review.
Google Pixel 2 XL specs
Release date: 17 October 2017
Highlights: Dual SIM, 6in pOLED display, IP67 waterproof rating
- 6in pOLED display (2880 x 1440, 538ppi)
- Snapdragon 835 CPU
- Adreno 540 GPU
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide) front camera
- 4G LTE
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- Nano-SIM and eSIM
- Stereo speakers
- IP67
- 3520mAh battery
- GPS
- USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1) charging port (10.5W wired)
- Fast Charging support
- 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm / 6.22 x 3.02 x 0.31 in
- 175g / 6.17 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 2 XL review.
Google Pixel 2 specs
Foundry
Release date: 17 October 2017
Highlights: IP67 waterproofing rating, upgraded cameras, dual SIM
- 5in AMOLED Full HD display 1080×1920
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- 4GB RAM
- 64/128GB storage
- 12.2 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) rear camera
- 8 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide) front camera
- Dual-band 11ac Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- GPS
- Nano SIM and eSIM
- 2700mAh battery
- USB-C charging port (10.5W wired)
- Fast Charging support
- IP67 waterproof
- 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm / 5.74 x 2.74 x 0.31 in
- 143g / 5.04 oz
Read our full Google Pixel 2 review.
Google Pixel XL specs
Release date: 20 October 2016
Highlights: Everything the Pixel has, but with a larger display and battery
- 5.5in QuadHD display running at 1440 x 2560 resolution, Gorilla Glass 4
- Snapdragon 821 CPU 2.15 GHz + 1.6 GHz
- Adreno 530 GPU 64-Bit Quad-Core processor
- Android 7.1
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB or 128GB storage
- 12.3MP f/2.0 rear camera
- 8 MP, f/2.4 front camera
- 4G LTE
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- GPS
- NFC
- Nano SIM
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 3450mAh battery
- USB-C charging port (18W wired)
- Fast Charging support
- 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm / 6.09 x 2.98 x 0.33 in
- 168g / 5.93 oz
Read our full Google Pixel XL review.
Google Pixel specs
Release date: 20 October 2016
Highlights: Compact design, fast charging, excellent cameras
- 5in Full HD AMOLED display 1080×1920, Gorilla Glass 4
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 CPU
- Adreno 530 GPU
- Android 7.1
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- 12.3 MP, f/2.0 rear camera
- 8 MP, f/2.48 front camera
- 4G LTE
- Nano SIM
- NFC
- GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- 2770mAh battery
- USB-C 3.0 charging port (18W wired)
- Fast Charging support
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 143.8 x 69.5 x 8.5 mm / 5.66 x 2.74 x 0.33 in
- 143g / 5.04 oz
Read our full Google Pixel review.
FAQ
What is the latest Google Pixel phone?
The Pixel 7a is the newest phone in the line-up, making its debut in May 2023. If you want the current flagship though, then that would be the Pixel 7 Pro, which was launched in October 2022. If you’re wondering when the Pixel 8 will be released, then it looks very likely that the standard and Pro models will take their bow in October 2023. So, you might want to wait until then if you’re thinking of buying one of the premium models.
What Google Pixel do I have?
Phones do all look very similar these days, so it can be hard to remember which one you actually have. Thankfully, there’s a simple way to find out. On your Pixel, go to Settings > About phone and you should see under Device name which Pixel you have. If you want the specific model number, then tap Regulatory labels.
Where are Google Pixels made?
The Pixel range has been split into two manufacturing regions for a while now. The standard and Pro Pixels, like many smartphones and other electronics, are made in China, while the ‘a’ series – Pixel 4a, 5a and 6a – are made in Vietnam. This looks to be changing though, as recent reports stated that the company was beginning to transition the whole Pixel production to Vietnam. It seems that a proportion of the Pixel 7 range were made there, with the rest still coming out of the Foxconn factory in China.
Whether this marks a complete relocation of manufacturing or just a way to produce extra phones remains unclear.
Are Google Pixel phones waterproof?
Apart from the first generation Pixel and Pixel XL, the Pixel range has usually featured some sort of protection from water ingress that comes in the form of an IP rating. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL both have IP67 ratings, which mean that the phones can survive being dropped in water up to a depth of 1 meter for a maximum of 30 minutes. The same rating appears on the Pixel 5a 5G model and subsequent ‘a’ series releases, but the ones before that are not water-resistant, so don’t take your trusty old Pixel 4a out in a boat or in the bath if you’re clumsy.
From the Pixel 3 onwards, all of the higher end models have an IP68 rating, which is the highest available. This means they can plummet to 1.5m for up to half an hour. Be aware though that these protection ratings apply to fresh water. Beer, cola and other liquids with sugars and other beverages are still best avoided.
Are Google Pixel phones unlocked?
This depends on where you are and how you buy your phone. In the US, if you get your phone from a carrier and pay for it on your plan, then there’s a good chance the phone will be locked to that network. Bear in mind though, the carrier does have to unlock the phone if requested, once the outstanding balance is paid.
If you buy the Pixel from Google or another retailer then it should be unlocked already, although your mileage may vary depending on which network you’re on. In the UK, it’s now illegal for carriers to lock phones to their networks, but if you bought it before December 2021 (when the law changed) it could still be locked. Again, the carrier has to unlock it for you when requested.
Which Google Pixel phones have wireless charging?
Google introduced wireless charging to the Pixel range with the Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL, and it has been a staple of the standard and Pro range ever since. The only ‘a’ series phone to have wireless charging is the Pixel 7a, although it should be a resident feature on all Pixel phones in the future.
Which Google Pixel phones are dual-SIM?
Google hasn’t fitted Pixel phones with dual-SIM trays since their introduction, but from the Pixel 2 onwards they all have dual SIM capabilities via a Nano SIM and an eSIM.
That’s it for our complete rundown of the Google Pixel phone range. If you want to see what’s next in this illustrious lineage, then read our guides to the new Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel Tablet. There is, of course, going to be a successor to the Pixel 7, and here are all the rumours about the upcoming Pixel 8.