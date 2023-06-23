Google is finally entering the foldable game with the Pixel Fold, which is due to hit shelves this summer.

The new book-style foldable will be big competition to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the West and should have an excellent camera that the Pixel line is typically known for – you can read up on the specs of the Pixel Fold here.

If you want to know when you can get your hands on Google’s first ever foldable phone, then we have everything you need to know. We also have a buying guide for the mid-range phone, the Pixel 7a.

Pre-orders for the Pixel Fold are open now, but the shipping date has been pushed back in the US and UK. Originally, the phone was due to ship on 27 June 2023.

In the US, stores are now showing the phone as the phone shipping from 18 July 2023. If you ordered the phone on launch, then Google may still honour close to the original date – Reddit shows that some customers have been told that they’ll be receiving the phone by the end of June.

If you’re in the UK, then bad luck – the Pixel Fold is currently listed as shipping on 22 August 2023.

We will be keeping an eye on shipping dates and will update this article when we know more.

Google

Where to pre-order the Pixel Fold in the US

In America, prices for the Pixel Fold start from $1799 for the 256GB version if you buy it in full. Most stores are throwing in a free Pixel Watch when you pre-order.

Here is where to buy the Pixel Fold in the US:

SIM-free

Contract

Verizon (from $49.99 per month) – Up to $900 with eligible trade-ins

AT&T (from $25 per month) – Trade-in offers available

Where to pre-order the Pixel Fold in the UK

For UK readers, the Pixel Fold will start from £1749 for the 256GB version if you buy it outright – contract options will differ.

Right now, all the retailers below are throwing in a free Pixel Watch with purchase.

Here is where you can get the Pixel Fold in the UK:

SIM-free

Google – Extra £150 with trade-in

Mobiles.co.uk – Extra £200 with trade-in

Carphone Warehouse – Extra £200 with trade-in

Contract