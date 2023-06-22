What is Sky Live? Sky Glass’s camera explained

Sky Glass owners can now get an extra device to add to their TV which will give them a whole host of new features for entertainment and connectivity.

It’s called Sky Live and it does come at an additional cost. We’ve had some hands-on time with the product and have everything you need to know.

What is Sky Live?

Sky Live is essentially a 12Mp wide-angle smart camera that connects to your Sky Glass via the USB-C and HDMI ports. Thanks to its magnetic build, it should be easy to perch it on top of your TV. It can be adjusted to account for different heights of people, and it has auto framing, so the camera can follow you around the room.

Once Sky Live is plugged in, your TV should automatically adjust its UI to support all the new features offered by Sky Live. This includes video calls via Zoom, hands-free games using motion controls, fitness videos that offer corrections based on your movements and Watch Together – Sky’s virtual watch party for both live and catch-up TV.

We’ve gone into more details about these features below – but before that, here are the key things you should know.

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

How much does Sky Live cost?

Here is the pricing of Sky Live at launch:

£6 per month on a 48-month contract

£12 per month on a 24-month contract

£290 to buy outright

You can buy it now on the Sky website.

In addition, customers new to Sky Glass can take advantage of an introductory offer which bundles the TV and camera together for just £17 per month on a 48-month contract. This deal is available throughout June and July.

Can I get Sky Live if I have Sky Q or Sky Stream?

Unfortunately, neither Sky Q nor Sky Stream are compatible with Sky Live.

If you’re considering upgrading to a dedicated Sky TV, then check out our Sky Glass review. We also have a comparison of all the Sky devices.

What broadband speed do I need for Sky Live?

Sky recommends that you have a minimum of 30mbps download speeds and 5mbps upload speeds for the majority of features on Sky Live. You can check your broadband speed here.

What content can I watch together with friends/family on Sky Live?

Both live and on-demand content through Sky’s channels and platforms is available via Watch Together, so you can tune in along with friends and family for live sports like football, blockbusters such as Into the Spider-Verse, and soaps like Coronation Street. Anyone on the call can control playback or pick something new to watch.

Sky claims that content and audio will be synced on each TV, so you shouldn’t get delayed reactions or feedback. Sky also says that its noise suppression technology will keep sound clear and prevent background noise from any party. You can include up to 12 people on one call, and they must all have Sky Glass and Sky Live as well – no external webcams on TVs can be used in Watch Together.

Sky

In addition, you must have the same TV packages to watch content together. So, if you have Sky Sports but your dad doesn’t, then you’ll still be able to invite him to a call – but he won’t see the game on his screen.

At the time of release, Watch Together doesn’t support streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+, only content directly available through Sky.

What workouts does Sky Live offer?

As someone who regularly exercises at home, this is one of the biggest perks of Sky Live.

Sky has partnered with WithU for the app Mvmnt, which includes over 130 workouts on the TV, with options for cardio, strength, balance (such as yoga and pilates) and meditation. Workouts range from a swift eight minutes to a serious 40 minutes.

You might be thinking, ‘but why not just go to YouTube?’. Well, Sky Live tracks your movements and provides corrections to your form – even scoring your placements out of ten. This means that you can get more of a studio-like environment at home. And you can personalise it further: there are ten different ‘personal trainers’ to choose from.

There is also a companion app, which is useful for giving viewing feedback when you’re not facing the TV (such as in plank). You can also use this to schedule workouts for the future.

WithU also told Tech Advisor that integration for heart-rate monitoring with Apple Watch and WearOS devices will be coming at a later date.

Sky

What games are included on Sky Live?

When I hear about motion control games, I get nasty flashbacks to the Xbox Kinect (RIP).

However, Sky is betting on family-friendly titles such as Fruit Ninja, Whack-a-Mole and Monopoly to keep everyone entertained. The tech giant has worked with the developer Nex to bring 27 games at launch.

There will be more coming further down the line, including a Peppa Pig game. The TV can account for up to four players with movement tracking, and double that for turn-based titles.

Some games (such as Monopoly) have iOS and Android integration, so you can play online with others who don’t have Sky Glass and Sky Live.

Sky

How can I video call people on Sky Live?

Sky Live includes integration with Zoom, which is helpful if you want to do a big group call and tend to struggle crowding around a laptop or phone.

You can switch between the TV and mobile mid-call should you want, and you can log in with your usual Zoom account. Unlike Watch Together, you can call anyone on any device with Zoom, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Sky

Will the camera on Sky Live be recording all the time?

Sky has built in a button on the top of the device, which turns the camera off when pressed. You should know when it is on, as a white light will be visible.

Is Sky Live worth the price?

It all depends on your own circumstances, and what features you’ll use.

If you regularly exercise from home, or struggle to find time to go a studio/the gym, then the fitness features on Sky Live are a huge plus. Video calls on the TV are also useful for giving more space for people to appear onscreen, especially if you have lots of friends or family who live far away.

Watch Together is only useful if you have friends and family who also plan on investing in Sky Live and Sky Glass – otherwise, you won’t get much use from this feature. The games are also a fun addition, but seem particularly geared towards children.

Keep in mind that I’ve only had hands-on time with these features at this stage. I will be testing out Sky Live in full, and will have a review on Tech Advisor in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, for our current TV recommendations, check out our round-up of the best TVs and to find out about another Sky service, read our article on Sky Protect home insurance.