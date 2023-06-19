Squid Game remains to this day Netflix’s biggest ever series worldwide, and as such many will be happy to hear that it is coming back for more.

The Korean dystopian show follows a group of civilians who are desperate to win a huge cash prize. They are put through a series of gruelling challenges, where they face off against one another in twisted versions of children’s games. If they lose, then they face deadly consequences.

If you want to know when the show will be returning, who will be back and what we expect it to be about, then we have everything you need to know. We also have similar articles for other Netflix Originals like Stranger Things and The Witcher.

During an investor call, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed that Squid Game season 2 would return in 2024. However, we don’t have an exact release date.

Production should kick off this Summer and is estimated to take around ten months according to The Digital Fix. With that in mind, we estimate that we’ll see the show return in the second half of next year.

Squid Game season 2 cast – who is returning?

Netflix confirmed at the Tudum event that the following cast members will return:

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho

Gong Yoo as the Recruiter

Joining them will be the following new additions, who are all so far in unnamed roles:

Yim Si-wan

Kang Ha-neul

Park Sung-hoon

Yang Dong-geun

Is there a trailer for Squid Game season 2?

There are no trailers for season 2 yet, but you can see the cast announcement here:

What will the plot of Squid Game season 2 be?

Netflix has not delved into the plot of Squid Game season 2, but we can estimate what it will be about.

Season 1 finished with Seong Gi-hun making a snap decision to re-enter the game after encountering the recruiter once again (following a quick stop off at the hairdressers to get a flashy new do).

As the Front Man has been confirmed to return, we assume that Gi-hun will be attempting to take down the game from the inside as a contestant – but will he be able to sway anyone over to his cause?

Part of what make the show such a success is its awful games, so we are expecting more gruesome and elaborate sets for the second series.

Will Squid Game return for season 3?

Last year, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety that there was a “50-50” chance that the second season of the show would be the last – so there is a possibility that Squid Game may return for a third season.

We will likely learn more as season 2 approaches.

How to watch Squid Game

As you may have already guessed, Squid Game is a Netflix Original, so it is only available on here.

Plans start from $6.99/£4.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $9.99/£6.99 for ad-free viewing. You can sign up on Netflix and check out our guide to all the plans here.