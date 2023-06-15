The Flash is the latest superhero film to delve into the concept of the multiverse, bringing characters from across different DC films together.

Barry Allen finds out there is a way to save his mother from being killed, but his efforts cause the timelines to spiral into chaos. He must team up with two other heroes to restore balance.

Movies in the DCEU are known for tying into one another, and if you’re wondering whether The Flash has any bonus scenes at the end of the film, then we have everything you need to know.

Does The Flash have a post-credits scene?

We now have confirmation that The Flash has one post-credits scene right at the end. Therefore, make sure you stick around when the film finishes.

Is there a planned sequel to The Flash?

Despite all the recasts and cancellations at DC, a sequel to The Flash is not off the cards. It may all depend on how well the film does in cinemas, and whether a sequel fits into James Gunn’s new master plan for the DC Universe – the multiversal plotline certainly opens up a lot more doors.

In addition, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. However, director Andy Muschietti confirmed in an interview on The Discourse that if he has any say, he will not be recasting the role of Barry Allen for future films.