WhatsApp has an exciting new feature for sending messages

So far you can only send text and voice messages with WhatsApp. But that will soon change, because WhatsApp is planning to introduce video messages.

When they launch, video messages can be a maximum of 60 seconds long. This is according to WABetainfo, which has spotted this upcoming new feature in the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android (Beta 2.23.13.4) and iOS (Beta 23.12.0.71). In fact, the site had already discovered the first hints of the new feature in beta versions some time ago, but some beta testers can now try out video messages for the first time.

Beta testers can find out if Video Messages is already available for them by doing the following. In a chat, tap the microphone button in the chat bar. If the microphone icon turns into a video camera button, you can already record video messages.

When you send or receive a video message, you must enlarge it by tapping once on the video if you want to listen to the sound as well. And if you want to send video messages, you need to ask your contacts to update their WhatsApp to the latest version so that they can receive video messages.

Are video messages really new?

Avid WhatsApp users will know that you can already send a video to your contacts in which you deliver a message. The difference with Video Messages is the immediacy: you press the video button, record your message, release the button and immediately send your message. This is much more convenient than first recording a selfie video with your phone camera and then sending it sometime later in WhatsApp. Such a video message looks much more authentic than a “normal” video.

Video messages are also always end-to-end encrypted. However, do note that they can be viewed by the recipient as often as they want, and there’s nothing to stop them screen recording the video, saving it outside of WhatsApp and forwarding it to other people. That’s something to consider if you think video messages are private. The main limitation is that video messages cannot be forwarded directly in WhatsApp.

Currently, not all beta testers can yet use the video messages. WABetainfo assumes that WhatsApp will activate the new feature for more and more testers in the coming weeks, as this how it normally works. When all WhatsApp users will be able to send video messages is unknown.

This article originally appeared in German on PCWelt.de