Windows 11 gets several new features in key June update

Microsoft has released its regular monthly update for June 2023, but it’s not all about security this time.

Alongside the usual bug fixes and vulnerability patches, we also get the KB5027231 update, also known as “Moment 3”. Available for all Windows 11 users, it adds several new features to the operating system.

This update was previewed via the Windows Insider Program last month, but it can now be installed by all Windows 11 users. As a mandatory update, it’ll be downloaded in the background unless you turn off automatic updates.

To check manually, head to Settings > Windows Update and click ‘Check for updates’. Download the one marked ‘KB5027231’ or ‘Windows 11 Version 22H2, Build 22621.1848’. To complete installation, you’ll need to restart your device.

Windows 11 KB5027231 new features

None of the new features in the “Moment 3” update are groundbreaking, but there are some useful changes:

VPN icon displayed in the taskbar as soon as a VPN connection is established

New “Add Widget” menu with visual previews

Option to add larger widgets

Option for seconds to be added to the clock in the taskbar. Microsoft has warned that enabling this will lead to more power consumption

Support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio, a new standard which reduces power consumption for compatible accessories – some wireless earbuds support it

Taking a screenshot using Print Screen key automatically opens the Snipping Tool by default. They won’t be saved unless you do so manually, or change it in Settings

Accounts page on in the Settings app now includes total storage for all OneDrive accounts

There are also some key bug fixes to be aware of:

This update fixes a known issue affecting 32-bit apps that support large addresses and use the CopyFile API. You may experience issues when saving, copying or appending files. If you use commercial or enterprise security software that uses extended file attributes, this issue is likely to affect you. For Microsoft Office apps, this problem only affects the 32-bit versions. You may receive the error message “Document was not saved”.

This update fixes a compatibility issue. The issue occurs due to unsupported use of the registry.

This update fixes an issue that affects the Windows Kernel, details of which can be found on the Microsoft website

This article has been translated from an original posted on PC-Welt.