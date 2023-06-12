At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Good suction power

Kärcher is not resting on its laurels. A couple of weeks ago I had the opportunity to test one of the manufacturer’s new air purifiers, now I have the pleasure of testing another new product from the same company: the RCV 5 robot vacuum cleaner.

Andreas Bergsman

A robot vacuum cleaner from Kärcher? Yes, the brand’s product portfolio will be broadened considerably in 2023 and it will soon be associated with more product categories than high-pressure cleaners and heavy-duty vacuum cleaners.

The robot vacuum cleaner follows the same colour scheme as Kärcher’s air purifiers and comes in white, as opposed to the characteristic yellow we’ve come to expect from the manufacturer’s more ‘traditional’ products.

Stylish? I’ll leave it to others to decide, but the quality is quite good and all removable parts (mopping unit, dust container, brush roller) easily click into place with a perfect fit.

Clear , easy to use app . Andreas Bergsman

Installation is relatively quick; you use the dedicated app to connect the vacuum cleaner to your home network, which then updates it with the latest firmware. Then it’s time for a quick round, without cleaning, to map the home via a laser-based navigation system.

The key here is to clear the area as much as you can to make the journey easier and to get the most accurate map possible.

App and performance

Three cleaning modes

Editable map in app

Obstacle avoidance hit and miss

The app is very easy to use. Once the mapping is complete, you can edit the home and name the different rooms, add virtual walls and different types of no-go zones. You can also customise the cleaning (suction power and amount of water for mopping) as well as choose between three different cleaning modes: vacuuming, mopping or a combination of these.

The robot uses laser sensors and a camera in the front to detect and avoid small objects (such as shoes, socks and cables) and it works most of the time. I tested it by placing a power cable and a pair of headphones on the floor. It spotted the cable (and showed it on the map as an obstacle) and smoothly avoided it – but the headphones were sucked up without any concern.

The robot registers some objects, but not others… Andreas Bergsman

… which results in tangles. Andreas Bergsman

Verdict

When it comes to vacuuming, the RVC 5 performs really well on the whole, covering room after room systematically and relatively quickly. Like virtually all robot vacuum cleaners, it misses some dirt in corners and the simpler mopping unit should be seen as a complementary part for even more effective dust collection rather than a stain remover.

There’s no lack of accessibility and, apart from the headphone blunder, it effectively avoids common obstacles on the floor surface as well as detecting and avoiding mopping carpets.

Specifications



Model: RCV 5

Manufacturer: Kärcher

Battery: 5,200mAh

Runtime: Up to 120 min

Suction: Up to 5,000 Pa

Dust bin: 0.33 litres

Water tank: 0.24 litres

Mapping: Laser (LiDAR)

Communication: Wifi

Associated app: Yes

Map function: Yes

Room division : Yes

Compatible with Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa/Apple Siri: no/no/no

Robot dimensions: 350 x 350 x 97mm

This article was first published in Sweden’s M3 and has been translated for Tech Advisor.