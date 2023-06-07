Roku Streambar drops to its lowest ever price for a limited time

Looking to level up your home entertainment set-up? From now until 25 June 2023, you can save a huge £70 on the Roku Streambar – knocking the price down from £129.99 to £59.99.

The deal is available across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and Very. It is the lowest price we’ve seen on this product, even beating some Black Friday discounts. It could be a good option if you’re looking for a tech gift for Father’s Day.

Get £70 off the roku streambar

In addition, Amazon US, Walmart and Target have also discounted the product, but only down to $99.99 from $129.99 – so the deal isn’t as competitive across the pond.

The Roku Streambar combines the features of a standard Roku media player – including all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video – with the audio chops of a small soundbar, so it’s a great option if you want better audio and streaming apps without having to fork out for two products.

The Streambar has support for 4K and HDR content, as well as four speakers with support for Dolby Audio. We were impressed with the sound quality on the Streambar in our review, which fills a room. Though of course, if you want more detail and bass, you can always check out our dedicated soundbar chart.

Plus, if you purchase the Roku Streambar, you’ll also get three months of the reality TV streaming platform Hayu for free.

You can see how the Roku Streambar compares to other media players from Amazon and Google in our round-up of the best streaming sticks.