Get up to $300/£433 off the Asus ROG Phone 6 for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a dedicated gaming phone, Asus is probably the first company you think of. The ROG Phones are superb handsets for mobile gaming, but they’re usually also very expensive.

That remains true for 2022’s ROG Phone 6, which still regularly costs close to its £899.99 RRP. When great deals like this one appear, you won’t want to miss it.

To mark the release of the Diablo IV game on 6 June, Asus is offering a hefty discount on the Diablo Immortal Edition of the ROG Phone 6. Its new £666 price is a £233.99 saving on the usual starting price, but a huge £433.99 off this special edition model.

Get the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition (UK)

Alternatively, the phone is available for the same price from Laptop Outlet.

However, the big caveat is that both will only be available until 8 June, or while stock lasts. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, you’ll need to act fast.

In the US, there’s also $300 off the Diablo Immortal Edition. There’s no specific deadline for it, but we don’t expect it to be around for long either:

Get the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition (US)

The new price is still higher than the $799.99 base model ($200 off), but the Diablo Immortal Edition will be worth the money for fans of the game. Alongside a custom rear design, you also get a range of custom accessories and extra themes within the software.

But even for general mobile gamers, this excellent deal is worth considering. The ROG Phone 6 was already one of the best gaming phones you can buy, but these US and UK discounts make it much more appealing.

