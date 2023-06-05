Disney+ will be on Apple Vision Pro from day one

Disney CEO Bob Iger made an unexpected crossover to the Apple multiverse today, confirming that the Disney+ streaming platform will be available on the tech giant’s brand-new AR/VR headset – Apple Vision Pro – when it launches early next year.

The app interface appears to look very similar to the version that you’ll find on TVs and the web, with floating windows for navigation. However, the real interesting part came to content that Disney showcased – though at this time, it is unknown how much of this is reflective of the actual product, and how much is Disney CGI magic. Watch the section below:

Disney’s vision for Apple’s AR/VR headset Vision Pro has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/fX4HMImPbo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 5, 2023

The sizzle reel included an immersive version of The Mandalorian, with users getting extra details about planets and spaceships shown off in the episode, and a first-person perspective of a Hyperspace jump.

For sports fans, Apple and Disney showcased pop up graphics of players and stats during American Football games, as well as additional angles for replays – such as a court view version for Basketball. We are assuming this is through ESPN+, which is available as a bundle with Disney+ in the US.

There was a clip of National Geographic show, with the graphics making the user feel like they were underwater with other sea creatures, as well as augmented reality versions of famous Disney characters and landmarks. Disney then closed out the reel with the following: “and what if you could become a superhero, and seek the answer to the ultimate question… What If?”.

This section featured a cameo from The Watcher, an overseeing being from the Disney animated series, What If…?, which is due to release its second season in the near future.

Whilst we don’t know specifics of how Disney+ will work on Apple Vision Pro, it could be a game-changer for the streaming service – especially for families who are looking for new ways to keep their kids entertained. Plus, this headset is surely an excuse for Disney to replicate an immersive superhero helmet experience (I’m looking at you, Iron Man).

That said, families will have to be prepared to fork out some cash, as the new Apple Vision Pro costs $3499, with UK pricing yet to be revealed at the time of writing. It will hit shelves in early 2024.

