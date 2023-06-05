Home / News
News

Apple launches the M2 Ultra chip powering the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Apple wraps up the Apple silicon transition with its most powerful chip ever
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Tech Advisor JUN 5, 2023 7:10 pm BST
apple silicon Mac pro with display
Image: Apple

Apple today introduced the new M2 Ultra processor as it completed its Apple silicon transition with the launch of the new Mac Pro.

The Mac Pro has the same design as the previous model with a stainless-steel frame and “cheese grater” aesthetic. But inside, the Mac Pro is all new, with a 24-core CPU/76-core GPU M2 Ultra processor and twice the starting memory and storage as the Intel model. It’s configurable up to 192GB of RAM and has six open gen 4 expansion slots for audio/video, networking, and storage cards.

As expected, the Mac Pro doesn’t support user-upgradeable RAM or graphics. The Mac Pro also has the performance of seven Afterburner cards built in, which previously added $2,000 to the cost of the machine at checkout.

apple silicon Mac Pro specs and features

Apple

The Mac Pro has twice as many Thunderbolt ports as before, with six on the back and two on the top, as well as three USB-A ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to 8K resolution and up to 240Hz frame rates, two 10Gb Ethernet ports, and a high-impedance headphone jack.

Also new is the Mac Studio, which received its first update since its 2002 debut. It now includes an M2 Max or M2 Ultra processor with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and HDMI 2.1 for the same $1999 starting price in the US, and for £2099 in the UK.

Apple announced that the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available for preorder today with shipping beginning next Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.