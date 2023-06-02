When will Across the Spider-Verse be available to stream?

The latest Spider-Man film – Across the Spider-Verse – has swung into cinemas, with Miles Morales once again teaming up with Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and other Spider variants for another wild animated adventure.

Of course, not everyone can make it down to the cinema, so if you’re keen to know when this film is estimated to be released on streaming services, VOD and DVD/Blu-ray, then we have everything you need to know.

You can also check out our post-credits guide to Across the Spider-Verse, and how to watch the first film, Into the Spider-Verse.

When could Across the Spider-Verse release on Netflix?

Sony currently has a first-look streaming deal with Netflix for its theatrical releases, so the film is guaranteed to land here first before any other streaming platforms such as Disney+.

The agreement stipulates that films must be in the cinema for at least 120 days. Across the Spider-Verse released on 2 June 2023, so that would mean that we could see it on Netflix from 30 September 2023.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the film will arrive as early as this – especially if it does well at the box office. When we know more, we will update this article.

Typically, VOD release dates are around the same time as streaming release dates, if maybe even a little earlier.

For example, 2022’s Morbius from Sony took just over two months to release on VOD. Of course, this film wasn’t a real box office hit, so if Across the Spider-Verse does better, it should take longer for a home release.

Based on that, we expect that Across the Spider-Verse will be released on VOD around Autumn 2023.

Typically, physical home releases are around a month after VOD releases, so based on our earlier predictions, we expect Across the Spider-Verse to be released on DVD and Blu-ray in mid to late Autumn.

When we have more concrete information, we will update this article.