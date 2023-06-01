Does Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

Tomorrow, the highly anticipated sequel to Sony’s animated hit Into the Spider-Verse hits cinemas, continuing the story of Miles Morales and his multiverse variants.

Many superhero films are known for their post-credits scenes, but does this Sony flick have any bonus content at the end to stick around for? We have everything you need to know.

If you’re prepping for your cinema trip, then check out how to watch Into the Spider-Verse.

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

According to multiple outlets who have seen the film early, Across the Spider-Verse does not have a post-credits scene or mid-credits scene.

That means that if you need to get going, there is no need to stick around for the credits, unless of course you want to check out the extra tunes and artwork.

Will there be a sequel to Across the Spider-Verse?

Yes – if you do stick around through the credits, then you’ll see that the film displays some text that teases the return of Miles Morales.

Of course, this isn’t news. We’ve had confirmation since April 2022 that the third instalment in the series will be called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and that it will release on 29 March 2024.

If you want more from Miles Morales, then Amy Pascal also recently revealed that a live-action film about him is in the works with Sony – though it is unknown right now if it will be connected to the MCU.

In the meantime, you can read up on how to watch the Marvel films in order, and where to watch the other Spider-Man films.