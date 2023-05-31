How to remove a user account in Windows 11

If you regularly share a Windows 11 device with someone else, you’ll know the value of user accounts.

Rather than everyone having the same apps, files and settings, you can easily only keep what’s actually relevant to you.

However, there may come a time when you no longer need a specific user account anymore. Microsoft offers options for temporary or more permanent removals, both of which we’ll run through in this article.

How to disable a user account in Windows 11

Disabling an account prevents anyone from signing into it, but still preserves its specific files and settings. If you think you might want to use the account again in the future, this is the option to go for. Here’s how it’s done:

Sign into an administrator account if you’re not already

In the search bar next to the Start menu, type ‘computer management’

Click the relevant option to open the Computer Management app

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Click ‘System Tools’ from the left pane, then ‘Local Users and Groups’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Double-click the ‘Users’ folder to open it

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Right-click the user you’d like to disable, then choose ‘Properties’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Making sure the ‘General’ tab is selected at the top, check the box next to ‘Account is disabled’

Click ‘Apply’, then ‘OK’ to confirm

Once complete, the user account won’t show up when you turn on your computer, and there’ll be no way to sign into it.

To reverse this at any time, repeat the steps above but uncheck the ‘Account is disabled’ box instead.

How to delete a user account in Windows 11

But if you want to go one step further, you can delete an account completely. All data associated with it will be removed, including files, settings and any downloaded apps that are specific to this user.

The same method works for both local and Microsoft accounts:

Sign into an administrator account, unless you’re trying to delete it. If so, use another account and a new administrator will be assigned automatically

Head to Settings > Accounts > Other Users

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Locate the account you’d like to delete, then click it to expand options

Next to ‘Account and data’, click ‘Remove’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the pop-up that appears, click ‘Delete account and data’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

However, you’d rather keep the files of a user just in case, there is a third option. Deleting an account via Control Panel allows you to retain a folder of their key data within File Explorer:

In the search bar next to the Start menu, type ‘control panel’ and open the relevant app

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the Control Panel home screen, click ‘User Accounts’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the next screen, click ‘Add or remove user accounts’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Click the account you’d like to delete

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Click ‘Delete the account’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the next screen, choose ‘Keep Files’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Click ‘Delete Account’ to confirm

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

You may also be interested in how to create a guest account on Windows. Our full Windows 11 guide also links out to all relevant tutorials.