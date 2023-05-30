How to set up multiple monitors on Windows 11

If you’re working from home long-term, you’ll almost certainly need more than one display. A second (or third) screen can transform your productivity, even if it’s just to separate email and messaging apps from the main task you’re working on.

But getting multiple monitors set up properly on Windows 11 requires more than just plugging them in. There are a few steps needed to make sure everything runs smoothly, although it’s only usually necessary once.

Once you’ve connected the external monitor/s (usually via HDMI or DisplayPort), here are the settings worth tweaking.

Make sure all monitors have been detected

Before proceeding, it’s important to ensure that each external monitor has been connected properly and has been recognised by Windows 11.

Head to Settings > System > Display and make sure the number of displays match how many you have connected (including a laptop where applicable).

Should this not be the case, disconnect all necessary cables and restart your device. Reconnect them and return to the same page in Settings.

Rearrange displays

When you connect a monitor, Windows 11 doesn’t always arrange them in a way that suits you. For example, a display on the right of your laptop may appear on the left side instead, making it very confusing when you try to use the cursor.

Fortunately, this can easily be adjusted:

Head to Settings > System > Display

Click the ‘Identify’ button to see which number corresponds to which display. These will appear on all screens at the same time for a few seconds

To move any display, drag and drop it into another position. These changes will automatically be saved

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Set the primary display

On Windows 11, the primary display is where apps will open by default. To change this:

Head to Settings > System > Display

Click any of the numbered displays to select it

Under ‘Multiple displays’, click the box next to ‘Make this my main display’. If the option is greyed out, it’s already the main display

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Choose how secondary displays behave

When you connect an external display to Windows 11, there are two main options. ‘Duplicate’ shows the exact same content across all screens, while ‘Extend’ means all monitors combine to act like one large one. The latter also allows the on-screen cursor to move between them.

Head to Settings > System > Display

Click a display you’d like to change

Click the drop-down button to the right of ‘Identify’

Choose either ‘Duplicate these displays’ or ‘Extend these displays’. There’s also the option to only show on one screen, but that’s only really relevant for content consumption

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the pop-up that appears, click ‘Keep changes’ within 15 seconds

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Repeat steps 2-5 for any other displays you’d like to change

Adjust size of text and other elements

For each external monitor you connect, Windows 11 will automatically scale up the size of text, icons and other key elements to something that’s comfortable for most people to see.

However, it might not always be right for you. To change this:

Head to Settings > System > Display

At the top of the page, select the display you’d like to adjust

Under the ‘Scale and layout’ sub-heading, find ‘Scale’

Click the drop-down next to it and choose a percentage. The ‘Recommended’ one will be set by default, but there are usually three other options

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Choose how the taskbar appears

The taskbar is the main way you interact with Windows 11. But do you need it on all your external displays? That decision is yours.

Head to Settings > Personalisation > Taskbar

Click ‘Taskbar behaviours’ to expand that section

Check or uncheck the box next to ‘Show my taskbar on all displays’

If available, click the drop-down next to ‘When using multiple displays, show my taskbar apps on’ and choose one of the three options

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Set a different background for each display

The background image you use on your main Windows 11 desktop doesn’t have to be the same across all external monitors. Here’s how to choose a different one for each:

Head to Settings > Personalisation > Background

In the drop-down next to ‘Personalise your background’, make sure ‘Picture’ is selected

Identify one of the recent images or click ‘Browse photos’ and find one you’d like

Once it appears in ‘Recent images’, right-click and choose one of the ‘Set for monitor…’ options

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Repeat steps 3-4 for each monitor

Don’t have a dedicated external display? Here’s how to use a laptop as a second monitor.