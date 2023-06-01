Get £200 off the Huawei P60 Pro with this exclusive code

If you’re in the market for a new flagship smartphone this month, there’s good news: we have an exclusive code for readers of Tech Advisor.

The Huawei P60 Pro boasts one of the best cameras in a smartphone right now, especially when it comes to low-light and telephoto images. From now until 30 June 2023, you can get £200 off the phone using the code AP60JUNE on the Huawei website.

Get £200 off the huawei p60 Pro

That means that you can get the Black version with 8GB RAM and 256GB worth of storage for £999.99, and the stunning Rococo Pearl variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB worth of storage for £1,099.99.

We tested out the latter and were impressed with its durable, sleek build and bright screen. Plus, the battery life is rather impressive for a phone that packs such a beefy camera.

In addition, Huawei is currently throwing in a free Watch GT 3, fast-charging brick and six months of screen damage protection with your purchase. However, this bundle is only available until 5 June.

Huawei doesn’t sell its products in the US, so this deal is only available for customers in the UK.

It is worth mentioning that as this is a Huawei phone, it doesn’t come with Google services or the Play Store – so if you’re used to the traditional Android experience, you may struggle with some aspects of its OS.

However, if certain apps aren’t a concern to you, or you’re just looking for a second phone with an awesome camera, then this is still one to consider. You can find out more in our full review of the Huawei P60 Pro.

If you want to see how this phone compares to rivals, then take a look at our full list of the best smartphones.