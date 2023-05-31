Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3S mouse gets 8K sensor and Smart Actions

Logitech has released an updated version of its excellent compact travel mouse to bring the MX Anywhere 3S in line with the bigger MX Master 3S.

The form factor hasn’t changed from the Anywhere 3, with the same low-profile design, soft-touch finish, and compact controls that make the mouse easy to throw into a backpack pocket when you’re working on the go.

The big upgrade here is to adopt the same 8K DPI sensor found in the MX Master 3S (the best mouse around right now, for our money), unlocking significantly more sensitivity for those who need it, especially on high resolution displays – and it’ll still work on just about any surface, including glass.

It also adopts the ‘Quiet Clicks’ found in its big brother, which is one of those does-what-it-says-on-the-tin features. The trade-off is that Quiet Clicks are a lot less, well, clicky, making this a little like a move from mechanical keyboards to laptop-style – some may never look back, but others may feel the mouse is missing a certain something.

Finally, the Anywhere 3S also supports Logitech’s recent Bolt wireless receiver, which delivers a secure, low-latency connection. Unfortunately, since the mouse supports Bluetooth too, and is clearly intended to move about between devices a bit more, Logitech doesn’t include a Bolt receiver in the box.

Also updated to support Bolt is the new MX Keys S. This full-size, backlit keyboard with laptop-style keys is otherwise much the same as the existing MX Keys – which also tops our best keyboard ranking.

Beyond adding Bolt, Logitech has only tweaked the materials used in its construction and slightly altered the Fn key layout to add in a dictation key, microphone mute, and emoji shortcut.

Both new products are the first to launch with official support for Smart Actions, a set of new macro controls in the Logitech Options+ app – though these also work with any older products compatible with Options+.

Finally launching after a stint in public beta, Smart Actions allow you to assign single keypresses to commands ranging from opening a string of different apps to pasting some set text or triggering specific key combos – setting up a one-button morning routine to open all your work apps, or a shortcut that launches Photoshop and opens a new file straight away.

The range of optional effects is vast, though for now it’s a little limited by the fact that the keypress triggers are limited to a few mouse buttons and the keyboard Fn row – though Logitech says it’s working on expanding those options.

The MX Anywhere 3S is available from $79/£89/€99 – the same as its predecessor, despite the meaty upgrades – while the Keys S will set you back $109/£109/€119. The keyboard is also being sold in a combo set alongside a palm rest and the larger MX Master 3S mouse, for a total of $199/£199/€219 – a decent discount on buying each separately.