OnePlus 12: Everything you need to know

It may only have been a short while since the OnePlus 11 made its debut, but as the company motto is ‘Never Settle’, it should come as no surprise that rumours are already emerging around its successor.

Here’s all we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus 12.

When will the OnePlus 12 be released?

There’s no official word from OnePlus yet on when we’ll see the new model, but tech tipster Yogesh Brar recently posted that the company was expected to move up its launch date to December in China.

This would be sooner than we thought, as the OnePlus 11 received its Chinese market launch in January 2023, with the global release following in February. If the tip is accurate, then this could mean that the OnePlus 12 arrives in US, Europe and other markets in January 2024.

How much will the OnePlus 12 cost?

Again, no solid details about pricing has been made available from OnePlus at the time of writing. For some clues, we can look to the previous models to see how they line up:

OnePlus 11 (8GB/128GB) – $699/£729/€849

OnePlus 11 (16GB/256GB) – $799/£799/€919

There wasn’t a OnePlus 10 model, as instead we were treated to a OnePlus 10 Pro model and the OnePlus 10T follow-up. Here’s how those two models were priced:

OnePlus 10 Pro (8GB/128GB) -$899/£799/€899

OnePlus 10 Pro (12GB/256GB) – $969/£899/€899

OnePlus 10T (8GB/128GB) – $649/£629/€699

OnePlus 10T (16GB/256GB) – $749/£729/€799

We can’t see OnePlus straying too far from the OnePlus 11 figures with the new device. So, depending on the configuration you desire, you should still have plenty of change from a grand after you’ve made your purchase of the OnePlus 12.

What new features will we see in the OnePlus 12?

With the release date still in the distance, there hasn’t been too many big reveals in terms of the kind of specs we can look forward to in the OnePlus 12. We do have a few things to consider though, thanks mainly again to a recent leak posted by Yogesh Brar.

OnePlus 12

(Engineering config)



– 6.7" QHD OLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650)

– 50MP + 50MP (UW) + 64MP (periscope)

– 5,000mAh battery

– 100W charging



Launch: December (China) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 25, 2023

If these details are true, then it would seem that OnePlus is happy to stick with the 6.7in AMOLED display that came in the OnePlus 11. That one uses LTPO technology, comes protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, and boasts a resolution of 1440 x 3216, 525 ppi, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The obvious first major upgrade mentioned is the switch from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the OnePlus 11 to the as-yet unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12. The timing on this seems tight, but definitely possible as we expect Qualcomm to release the Gen 3 around the end of 2023. The new silicon should deliver improved performance and energy efficiency, which will be good news to those considering picking up the OnePlus 12.

One of the biggest changes appears to be in the cameras.

The 50Mp (main), 32Mp (telephoto), 48Mp (ultrawide) configuration of the OnePlus 11 looks like it will be replaced by a 50Mp (main), 50Mp (ultrawide) and 64Mp (periscope) arrangement.

The latter is obviously the headline, with its ability to provide deeper optical zoom. This would bring the OnePlus 12 into line with some top tier phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Honor Magic 5 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro, all of which have periscope lenses. We don’t know how powerful the magnification will be, so we’ll have to wait and see if OnePlus can get up to the 10x power of the Samsung rival.

Aside from these details, there have been reports of a 5000mAh battery that will support 100W fast charging, which matches that of the OnePlus 11. So, it looks like some nips and tucks rather than wholesale changes in the OnePlus 12.

It’s still a while before we’ll see the model, so things could of course change. With that in mind, do check back regularly as we’ll be updating this article as more details become clear. Until then, take a look at our pick of the current best Android phones to see what else is out there.