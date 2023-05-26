With summer just ahead, this is the time to get your outdoor cooking setup sorted out – which is why this huge sale is not to be missed.

Scottish brand Ooni is offering 30% off a number of its pizza ovens, as well as 15-20% off pizza-making accessories. But if you want to nab one of these big discounts, you’ll need to be fast.

These deals are for this long weekend only, so the last day of the sale is 29 May.

Our top pick from the sale would be the Ooni Fyra, which is generally available for $349/£299. But this weekend, if you buy direct from Ooni, you can get it for just $244.30/£209.30.

Get the Fyra for just $244/£209

The Fyra is a wood-fired oven – which means an authentic, wood-fired flavour to your pizza. And it’s incredibly fast as well: it can cook a 12-inch pizza in 60 seconds. But if you have a cast-iron pan, you can also use the Fyra to cook steak, seafood and vegetables.

When we reviewed the Fyra, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, particularly praising how easy it is to set up and use. It’s portable, as well.

But pizza ovens aren’t the only thing on sale. You can also stock up on pizza making items, such as pizza peels, serving boards and more, as well as accessories for your oven, like wood pellets and carry covers.

Accessories are discounted in this sale from 15-20%. Browse all the items on sale from Ooni.

To find out more about what Ooni pizza ovens are like to use, check out our reviews of the Fyra 12 and the luxurious Karu 16 – which is also on sale if you’re in the US, reduced from $799 to $639, but hasn’t been discounted in the UK.