MoviePass is now available to anyone in the US

MoviePass – the US cinema ticket subscription service – is officially opening to the whole of America after previously only being available via a waitlist.

Users can choose between four different subscription levels that give them a certain number of credits. These can then be redeemed in over 4,000 different cinemas across the country, so you can watch the likes of Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie and The Little Mermaid for less.

You can sign up now on the MoviePass website – here are the prices of the plans:

Basic – $10 per month – 34 credits (1-3 movies per month)

Standard – $20 per month – 72 credits (3-7 movies per month)

Premium – $30 per month – 113 credits (5-11 movies per month)

Pro – $40 per month – 640 credits (Up to 30 movies per month)

These prices don’t cover Southern California and the New York metro area. Here, subscriptions cost $20 per month for Basic, $30 per month for Standard, $40 per month for Premium and $60 per month for Pro.

You can also get an account by downloading the MoviePass app (available on iOS and Android) and choosing your plan. Your physical black MoviePass card will then arrive in the post within 10-15 business days, according to the website’s FAQ page.

MoviePass states on its site that users can save 30% on standard tickets with a subscription, and that “most” 2D movies are included. Large format and more premium screens will be coming further down the line.

MoviePass had previously been in financial struggle, with the business declaring bankruptcy in 2020. There were also several investigations by the FTC, SEC and district attorneys.

In 2021, MoviePass Co-Founder and CEO Stacy Spikes announced the return of the company, with a Beta opening to keen members.

Spikes provided the following statement on the launch to the general public: “Our newly designed service offers our members greater choice and flexibility for how they use their monthly credits, while continuing to encourage them to watch movies in theaters.”

