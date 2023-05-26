Get a huge discount on the Dyson Corrale for a limited time

From now until 31 May 2023, anyone in the UK can get the Dyson Corrale hair straightener for a massively discounted price of £240, down from an RRP of £399 for the new product.

It’s worth noting that this is a certified refurbished product, not brand new. However, it has been thoroughly restored and tested by the manufacturer, and given a 12-month seller guarantee. eBay also offers a money-back guarantee for your peace of mind, in case your item doesn’t arrive or isn’t in the condition you expected.

The straightener is listed for an already discounted price of £299.99 on eBay, but you can use the code STYLE20 at checkout to get an extra £59.99 off.

Get Dyson Corrale for £240

Note that this deal is only available on the Nickel/Fuchsia colour option.

If you’d prefer a brand new model, then multiple retailers have slashed the price of the Corrale to £299.99 – still a huge, £100 saving. You can get this deal from Dyson, Currys and Boots – with several different colour options available.

If you’re in the US, there is a refurbished deal available, with the straighteners going for $329.99, down from $499.99, though the same coupon isn’t available there.

Both US Dyson eBay stores also offer refurbished deals on the Airwrap, and the Supersonic hair dryer. You can also use the STYLE20 code on these items to get further deals.

The Corrale is one of the best hair straighteners we’ve reviewed, with a stunning build, both corded and cordless use, and three temperature settings. Like other Dyson hair products, it’s designed with heat damage reduction in mind.

You can read more in our full Dyson Corrale review.