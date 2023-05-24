How to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

It’s not long now until Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lands in cinemas, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 film, Into the Spider-Verse.

If you want a refresh on the story of Miles Morales and all the Spider-Man variants, then never fear. Here is everything you need to know about watching Into the Spider-Verse in the US and UK.

How to watch Into the Spider-Verse in the US

At the time of writing, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t available on cheaper streaming services like Netflix or Disney+. However, subscribers of premium services like Fubo, Direc TV, Sling TV and FX Now can all get access. Sling is the least expensive option at $30 per month.

For much cheaper, you can also rent or buy the movie from the likes of Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.

How to watch Into the Spider-Verse in the UK

Right now, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on Sky’s flexible streaming service, Now.

If you’re not signed up, then you can watch it with a Now Cinema Membership, which costs £9.99 per month. Alternatively, if you have Sky Cinema included with your TV package, then you should also be able to watch the film at no extra charge.

If you’d prefer to rent/own the film, then you can get it on Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.

