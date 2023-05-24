This is how much Netflix is charging to share a password

The dreaded day is finally upon us – Netflix has confirmed that it is emailing members in the US and UK as part of its password sharing crackdown.

The email reminds subscribers that a Netflix account is meant to be for one single household, and not to be shared with friends or family members who don’t live with the account holder. However, users with either a Netflix Standard or Premium account have the option to add these people as ‘Extra Members’.

The catch? Extra Members cost an additional $7.99 per month for American subscribers, and £4.99 per month in the UK.

Netflix Standard subscribers can only add one Extra Member per account. Premium account holders can add two, but they’ll have to pay for each individual member. Those with a Netflix Basic/Basic with Ads membership do not have this option.

These Extra Members can only use one profile on one device, and no simultaneous streams are available. They also can’t be based in another country to the main account holder.

There is another option available – users can transfer a profile to a brand-new account, so previous password sharers can still retain all their watch history – they’ll just have to pay for their own separate account.

The prices for different Netflix plans are as follows:

Netflix Basic with Ads – $6.99/£4.99 per month

Netflix Basic – $9.99/£6.99 per month

Netflix Standard – $15.49/£10.99 per month

Netflix Premium – $19.99/£15.99 per month

We don’t yet know what will happen if Netflix users ignore this email going forward, but in other countries the streaming platform has tested using pop-ups to prevent users from accessing the service if someone repeatedly signs in to the platform outside of a primary household, and giving temporary passwords to account members for verifying a user.

If you want to know more about the rules (such as if you use Netflix when you’re travelling), then read our full round-up on the Netflix password sharing crackdown. We also have a guide on how to cancel Netflix.