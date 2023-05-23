Dyson’s 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum could have the edge over rivals

Dyson has released information about a host of upcoming cleaning appliances, one of which – the 360 Vis Nav – we’re taking a look at here. Also on the announcements list is a new flagship cordless vacuum, the Gen5detect, plus the V15 Detect Submarine wet and dry vacuum, and the Big+Quiet air purifier.

What is the 360 Vis Nav?

The 360 Vis Nav is an upcoming robot vacuum. It has a very different hardware design from Dyson’s last robot vacuum release, the tall, cake-shaped 360 Heurist.

It’s also got some new features, including the ability to make a dust map of your home. Plus, there’s its incredible suction power: Dyson claims that it has six times the suction of rivals.

When will the 360 Vis Nav be available to buy?

The Vis Nav will be available to buy later in 2023. As yet, a specific UK release date has not been confirmed. It’ll be available to buy from Dyson online and from Dyson Demo Stores.

What will the 360 Vis Nav cost?

Dyson has not yet released the price point for the Vis Nav across different countries. We’ll be updating this article as soon as more information is available.

What features does the 360 Vis Nav have?

First off, Dyson’s big claim about the 360 Vis Nav is that it has six times the suction of rivals – although it doesn’t specify which rivals those may be. And while robot vacuum manufacturers usually measure their suction in Pa (Pascals – a unit of pressure) Dyson doesn’t, so it’s hard to compare.

Still, on paper, it’s impressive. Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor spins at 110,00RPM to power its suction and ten cyclones pull dust from the airflow for efficient cleaning even as the bin fills up.

Outside, there’s a new look for the 360 Vis Nav. It has more in common with Neato robot vacuums than Dyson’s last offering, the 360 Heurist. It has a much lower profile, for a start, so it’s more likely to be able to clean under your sofa and bed. Plus there’s its D-shaped design, which should give it an edge when it comes to cleaning right up to the walls of a room.

Its brush bar has been redesigned as well, with three elements working to pick up different types of dirt: fluffy nylon for large debris on hard floors, anti-static carbon filaments for fine dust pick-up, and stiff nylon bristles for cleaning carpets.

The 360 in the robot’s name refers to its wide field of vision, which comes from a fish-eye camera lens embedded in the machine. It has a total of 26 sensors to help it to avoid obstacles and orient itself in a room, which should help to make it autonomous and capable when it comes to navigating.

Plus, it has an onboard piezo sensor – an acoustic sensor that might be familiar to you from the V15 Detect, where it’s used to measure the size and volume of dust particles which are then displayed on the vacuum’s screen.

In the case of the 360 Vis Nav, it goes one step further and the information is used to create a dust map of your home, which you can see in the MyDyson app.

The robot has whole machine HEPA filtration to trap 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, so it won’t be blowing pollen and allergens around as it cleans.

But there’s still the bin to contend with. When it comes to emptying the onboard bin, the unpleasant digging around should be minimised by an ejection mechanism that we imagine will be similar to that from its cordless vacuums. In other words: some digging may still be required.

It has a battery life of 50 minutes before it needs to scuttle back to its dock and recharge.

It has a battery life of 50 minutes before it needs to scuttle back to its dock and recharge.