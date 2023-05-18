What to watch before Secret Invasion

Whilst Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still riding on a box office high, all eyes are turning to the first Marvel Disney+ series of this year.

Secret Invasion follows the former S.H.I.E.L.D. Director, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson). Inspired by spy thrillers, the show revisits the Skrulls – a shapeshifting race that first appeared in Captain Marvel. When the government is infiltrated by imposters, Fury must return for one last fight.

This is the first standalone project about Nick Fury, so it may be a little tricky to know what shows and movies to watch ahead of Secret Invasion. Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Which Marvel movies should I watch to understand Secret Invasion?

Nick Fury has been a supporting character in numerous films and TV shows in the Marvel universe. However, there are two major ones that deal with him and the Skrulls specifically. These are:

Captain Marvel (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

If you want to delve deeper into his full arc, then these are the other movies and TV shows that he makes significant appearances in – not counting his minor cameos in other MCU films:

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Avengers (2012)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

If that’s still not enough for you, then you could also watch Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – as these films feature Everett Ross, who is part of the Secret Invasion cast.

In addition, without weeding into spoilers, the ending of WandaVision (2021) also features something related to the Skrulls and Fury – but we’re not sure if it will be explored in Secret Invasion.

Finally, there are two episodes of the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that Nick Fury appears in – these are called “0-8-4” and “Beginning of the End”. However, it is highly unlikely that anything in this series will overlap with the story of Secret Invasion.

This guide is based on the trailers and promotional materials we’ve seen so far and could change after the series releases. We will add in more information when the series drops on Disney+.

How to watch the Marvel content before Secret Invasion

All the content listed above is available on Disney+ in the US and UK. Subscriptions cost $7.99 per month for ad-supported viewing, and $10.99/£7.99 per month for ad-free viewing.

