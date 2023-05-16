Home / How-To / Entertainment How-To
How to watch the Cannes Film Festival ceremonies 2023 for free

Catch all the latest action from the Cannes Film Festival right here
By Mathilde Vicente and Hannah Cowton
Tech Advisor MAY 16, 2023 5:07 pm BST
Image: Mathilde Vicente

The Cannes Film Festival is the biggest film festival in the world, bringing together A-listers, directors, writers and industry experts to celebrate the biggest and best movies of this year.

Whilst most screenings will take place behind closed doors, you can still watch the opening and closing ceremonies, the Cannes Film Awards and catch all the celebrities on the red carpet. Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Cannes Film Festival 2023?

This year, the international film festival will take place from Tuesday 16 May 2023 to Saturday 27 May 2023 and will pay tribute to the iconic French film icon Catherine Deneuve.

The actress can be seen in black and white on the official poster of the event, designed by Hartland Villa and created from a photo by Jack Garofalo on the set of La Chamade. Chiara Mastroianni will be the mistress of the opening and prize-giving ceremonies.

The Festival will be opened by the film Jeanne du Barry by French director Maïwenn, which will mark the return of Johnny Depp to the big screen, and perhaps even the red carpet as well.

What time is the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2023?

The opening ceremony is set to take place today, Tuesday 16 May 2023. It will air at the following times:

  • 7pm CEST (France/Central Europe)
  • 6pm BST (UK)
  • 1pm ET (East Coast US)
  • 10am PT (West Coast US)
  • 3am AEST (Australia)

During the ceremony, actor and producer Michael Douglas will receive an honorary Palme d’or.

When will the closing ceremony and Cannes Film Awards 2023 take place?

The Cannes Film Awards will be handed out during the closing ceremony – this includes the Palme d’Or.

The event will kick off on Saturday 27 May 2023 at the following times:

  • 8:30pm CEST (France/Central Europe)
  • 7:30pm BST (UK)
  • 3pm ET (East Coast US)
  • 11am PT (West Coast US)
  • 4am AEST (Australia)

How to watch the Cannes Film Festival 2023 ceremonies and awards

Cannes Film Festival has confirmed that it will be airing the opening ceremony, closing ceremony and Cannes Film Awards for free internationally.

If you’re based in the UK or US, then you can watch the English language version of the events over on the Brut. America Facebook page. The Cannes Film Festival claims that this stream will not be geo-restricted, so you can watch from anywhere.

You can also catch all the red carpet action and press conferences over on the official YouTube channel for Cannes Film Festival – we’ve embedded this below:

Who is the jury for Cannes Film Festival 2023?

Ruben Östlund, Swedish director with two Palmes d’Or, has been chosen as president of the jury and succeeds actor Vincent Lindon.

The rest of the jury members for the 76th ceremony include director Maryam Touzani, actor Denis Ménochet, writer and director Rugani Nyoni, actress Brie Larson, writer Atiq Rahimi, actor Paul Dano, director Julia Ducournau and director Damian Szifron.

The official selection for Cannes Film Festival 2023

Here is the list of the feature films selected In Competition, Out of Competition and Un Certain Regard. You can find out further information on the Cannes website:

In Competition – Feature Films:

FilmsDirectors
Club Zero Jessica Hausner
The Zone of InterestJonathan Glazer
Fallen LeavesAki Kaurismaki
Les Filles D’Olfa (Four Daughters)Kaouther Ben Hania Ben Hania
Asteroid City Wes Anderson
Anatomie D’une ChuteJustine Triet
MonsterKore-eda Hirokazu
Il Sol Dell’AvvenireNanni Moretti
La ChimeraAlice Rohrwacher
About Dry GrassesNuri Bilge Ceylan
L’Ete DernierCatherine Breillat
The Passion of Dodin BouffantDodin Bouffant by Tran Anh Hung
RapitoMarco Bellocchio
May December Todd Haynes
FirebrandKarim Aïnouz
The Old OakKen Loach
Banel Et AdamaRamata-Toulaye Sy
Perfect DaysWim Wenders
JeunesseWang Bing

Out of Competition:

FilmsDirectors
Jeanne du Barry (Opening film)Maïwenn
Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese
The IdolSam Levinson
CobwebKim Jee-woon
Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyJames Mangold
Elemental (Closing Night Film)Pixar

Un Certain Regard:

FilmsDirectors
Le règne animal (Opening film)Thomas Cailley
How to Have SexManning Walker
Goodbye JuliaMohamed Kordofani
Crowra (The Burti Flower)Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
Simple Comme SylvainMonia Chokri
Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies)Kadib Abyad
Los Colonos (The Settlers)Felipe Galvez
AugureBaloji Tshiani
The Breaking IceAnthony Chen
RosalieStephanie Di Giusto
The New BoyWarwick Thornton
If Only I Could HibernateZoljargal Purevdash
Rien a PerdreDelphine Deloget
HopelessKim Chang-hoon
Terrestrial VersesAli Asgari and Alireza Khatami
Les MeutesKamal Lazraq
Los Deliquentes (The Deliquents)Rodrigo Moreno

This article was translated from the original piece written by Mathilde Vicente on the French Edition of Tech Advisor, and edited by Hannah Cowton.