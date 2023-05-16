The Cannes Film Festival is the biggest film festival in the world, bringing together A-listers, directors, writers and industry experts to celebrate the biggest and best movies of this year.

Whilst most screenings will take place behind closed doors, you can still watch the opening and closing ceremonies, the Cannes Film Awards and catch all the celebrities on the red carpet. Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Cannes Film Festival 2023?

This year, the international film festival will take place from Tuesday 16 May 2023 to Saturday 27 May 2023 and will pay tribute to the iconic French film icon Catherine Deneuve.

The actress can be seen in black and white on the official poster of the event, designed by Hartland Villa and created from a photo by Jack Garofalo on the set of La Chamade. Chiara Mastroianni will be the mistress of the opening and prize-giving ceremonies.

The Festival will be opened by the film Jeanne du Barry by French director Maïwenn, which will mark the return of Johnny Depp to the big screen, and perhaps even the red carpet as well.

What time is the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2023?

The opening ceremony is set to take place today, Tuesday 16 May 2023. It will air at the following times:

7pm CEST (France/Central Europe)

6pm BST (UK)

1pm ET (East Coast US)

10am PT (West Coast US)

3am AEST (Australia)

During the ceremony, actor and producer Michael Douglas will receive an honorary Palme d’or.

When will the closing ceremony and Cannes Film Awards 2023 take place?

The Cannes Film Awards will be handed out during the closing ceremony – this includes the Palme d’Or.

The event will kick off on Saturday 27 May 2023 at the following times:

8:30pm CEST (France/Central Europe)

7:30pm BST (UK)

3pm ET (East Coast US)

11am PT (West Coast US)

4am AEST (Australia)

How to watch the Cannes Film Festival 2023 ceremonies and awards

Cannes Film Festival has confirmed that it will be airing the opening ceremony, closing ceremony and Cannes Film Awards for free internationally.

If you’re based in the UK or US, then you can watch the English language version of the events over on the Brut. America Facebook page. The Cannes Film Festival claims that this stream will not be geo-restricted, so you can watch from anywhere.

You can also catch all the red carpet action and press conferences over on the official YouTube channel for Cannes Film Festival – we’ve embedded this below:

Who is the jury for Cannes Film Festival 2023?

Ruben Östlund, Swedish director with two Palmes d’Or, has been chosen as president of the jury and succeeds actor Vincent Lindon.

The rest of the jury members for the 76th ceremony include director Maryam Touzani, actor Denis Ménochet, writer and director Rugani Nyoni, actress Brie Larson, writer Atiq Rahimi, actor Paul Dano, director Julia Ducournau and director Damian Szifron.

The official selection for Cannes Film Festival 2023

Here is the list of the feature films selected In Competition, Out of Competition and Un Certain Regard. You can find out further information on the Cannes website:

In Competition – Feature Films:

Films Directors Club Zero Jessica Hausner The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer Fallen Leaves Aki Kaurismaki Les Filles D’Olfa (Four Daughters) Kaouther Ben Hania Ben Hania Asteroid City Wes Anderson Anatomie D’une Chute Justine Triet Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu Il Sol Dell’Avvenire Nanni Moretti La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher About Dry Grasses Nuri Bilge Ceylan L’Ete Dernier Catherine Breillat The Passion of Dodin Bouffant Dodin Bouffant by Tran Anh Hung Rapito Marco Bellocchio May December Todd Haynes Firebrand Karim Aïnouz The Old Oak Ken Loach Banel Et Adama Ramata-Toulaye Sy Perfect Days Wim Wenders Jeunesse Wang Bing

Out of Competition:

Films Directors Jeanne du Barry (Opening film) Maïwenn Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese The Idol Sam Levinson Cobweb Kim Jee-woon Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny James Mangold Elemental (Closing Night Film) Pixar

Un Certain Regard:

Films Directors Le règne animal (Opening film) Thomas Cailley How to Have Sex Manning Walker Goodbye Julia Mohamed Kordofani Crowra (The Burti Flower) Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora Simple Comme Sylvain Monia Chokri Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies) Kadib Abyad Los Colonos (The Settlers) Felipe Galvez Augure Baloji Tshiani The Breaking Ice Anthony Chen Rosalie Stephanie Di Giusto The New Boy Warwick Thornton If Only I Could Hibernate Zoljargal Purevdash Rien a Perdre Delphine Deloget Hopeless Kim Chang-hoon Terrestrial Verses Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami Les Meutes Kamal Lazraq Los Deliquentes (The Deliquents) Rodrigo Moreno

This article was translated from the original piece written by Mathilde Vicente on the French Edition of Tech Advisor, and edited by Hannah Cowton.