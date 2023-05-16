From tomorrow, Wednesday 17 May 2023, all eight Harry Potter films will be landing on Netflix, so you can relieve the magic to your heart’s content.

The streaming giant confirmed the news on Twitter – but so far it appears that only Netflix UK and Ireland will be getting the smash hit movies. We’ve had no word from Netflix US at the time of writing.

🚨 All 8 Harry Potter films come to Netflix UK/IE tomorrow!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/F6wCgDmKfU — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 16, 2023

Here are the films coming to Netflix tomorrow:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The films have been on Netflix before, but only in countries such as Turkey, Belgium and Australia, so this is a big win for UK Potterheads with a Netflix subscription. If you’re not in the UK, then you can still watch all the films with the help of a VPN – find out more in our guide.

It is not known yet how long films will be on Netflix UK for but we may find out more tomorrow.

If you’re not yet signed up for Netflix, then you can do so on the website – with subscription prices starting from as little as £4.99 per month for the Basic with Ads tier. You can check out the differences between the different Netflix plans here.

US viewers meanwhile can catch all the films on HBO Max. Prices start from $9.99 per month, though you can watch all the films for free if you’re an Amazon Prime Video member by signing up for a 7-day free trial of the service via Amazon Channels.

This is also the place where you can catch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. UK viewers can’t watch this on Netflix – you’ll have to sign up for a Now Entertainment Membership for £9.99 per month, or watch via Sky Max if you have it included in your TV package.

You can also read up everything we know about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.