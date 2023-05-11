If you’ve ever used YouTube Premium, you won’t not want to go back to the normal, free version of the platform.

Premium allows you to watch videos without ads, play them in the background or download as many as you like for offline viewing. It even includes YouTube Music Premium, a full music streaming service to rival the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

However, this all costs $11.99/£11.99 per month to access. As convenient as these Premium features are, you might be reluctant to pay so much for it each month.

The good news is that it’s available for a significantly cheaper price. Using this clever trick, the monthly price of YouTube Premium drops to just Get YouTube Premium for just $1.28/£1.02 per month using this trick. That’s a huge saving.

To take advantage, all you have to do is subscribe to YouTube Premium via a Turkish IP address, using a VPN. In Turkey, an annual subscription costs just TRY 299.99 (Turkish Lira), or $15.34/£12.25.

Any VPN service will work, but we’re using NordVPN for the purposes of this tutorial.

How to get the huge YouTube Premium discount

1. Connect to Turkish server via a VPN Anyron Copeman / Foundry Sign up for a VPN service. The most popular ones include NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark or Cyberghost. Once installed, open the app and connect to a server in Turkey. Wait for a confirmation message that you’re connected. 2. Open YouTube Premium signup page Anyron Copeman / Foundry Head to youtube.com/premium and sign in with your Google account. If you don’t have one yet, register. Once you see the screen above, click the blue text which says ‘annual, family or student membership’. 3. Choose the cheaper annual plan Anyron Copeman / Foundry From the next screen, select ‘Get annual plan’ for the cheapest price. 299.99 TRY (Turkish Lira) per year is 25 TRY per month, which converts to $1.28/£1.02. 4. Enter card information and finalise payment Anyron Copeman / Foundry Enter your usual payment information – most US and UK card providers will be accepted. Click the blue ‘BUY’ button, then verify the purchase if prompted. Disconnect the VPN, then go back to your local YouTube site like normal.

That’s it! You now have full access to YouTube Premium until your subscription ends. When it does, simply repeat the steps for another discounted year.

Is buying YouTube Premium using a VPN legal?

It is not illegal in the US, UK or Europe to take out a YouTube Premium subscription abroad.

However, you are violating YouTube’s terms of use. In fact, the terms state under point 2.3 that you agree not to provide “false, inaccurate or misleading information about the country in which you reside”. You also must not attempt to “circumvent any restrictions on the use or availability of paid services or content available through the paid services”.

Taking advantage of this YouTube Premium discount risks the suspension or even deletion of your account. You should therefore keep this in mind, and proceed in the knowledge that this is a possibility.

Note: We do not accept any liability for any account suspensions or deletions.

This article has been translated from an original posted on PC-Welt.

