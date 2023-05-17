Why the WD My Passport can be your most valuable piece of tech.

Storage devices might seem a little dull, but they shouldn’t be underestimated in how useful they can be, and Western Digital’s My Passport is just the ticket you need to ensure you never lose an important file ever again.

As the name suggests, the My Passport is an external portable storage device that can go anywhere with you. It may be unassuming in appearance yet able to hold untold wealth within.

You’re in good hands with Western Digital as the firm, founded in 1970, has more than 50 years of experience in the industry, establishing itself as a trustworthy household name and leader in storage and memory innovation.

The My Passport is one of many WD storage solutions and offers a wide range of features that make it suitable for almost any task, regardless of whether you’re a teacher at a local school or photographer travelling to the farthest reaches of the world.

Despite being able to hold incredible amounts of data, the My Passport is palm-sized, measures just 19mm thick and weighs the same as a small bar of chocolate. It will happily go wherever you go in a bag, pocket or otherwise and comes in a range of stylish colours to suit your personality.

It might be small, but the My Passport is also mighty. With at least 1TB of space you’ll be able to fit almost endless amounts of files on it and with prices starting at less than £50, it won’t break the bank either.

For those needing a little more space, Western Digital also makes the drive in 2-, 4- and 5TB capacities. The largest has enough space to fit more than 1.5 million photos.

Whatever you choose to keep on the My Passport, it will be quick, easy and secure. For starters, the drive uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology for speeds of up to 5Gbps. This speedy transfer technology means you can get your files on and off of the My Passport with minimal waiting times.

It’s also compatible with a wide range of devices because as well as USB, it supports Windows, Chrome OS and macOS.

Those using Windows can live the easy life and don’t even need to set reminders to back up files. The included backup software will take care of everything for you, ensuring that your music, videos and documents are automatically copied to your My Passport. You can easily control the time and how often the backup takes place.

Files are safe and secure beyond simply having a copy of them as the My Passport has built-in 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) hardware encryption which also has password protection.

WD drives are built for longevity but for additional peace of mind, the My Passport comes with a three-year limited warranty. All of this means the WD My Passport is the perfect storage device for any situation, whether you’re a business owner looking for a simple and cost-effective solution or a parent who doesn’t want to backup and secure thousands of baby photos.