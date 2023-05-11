Where to buy the Google Pixel 7a in the US & UK

Google’s I/O conference has traditionally focused on software, but the big announcements at the 2023 event were all hardware.

The all-new Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet were joined by an upgraded Pixel 7a, the latest version of Google’s competitive mid-range phone. As our 9/10 review shows, it strikes a really good balance between premium features and affordability, even if there’s a slight price rise compared to last year.

With the Pixel 7a on sale now, here’s everything you need to know about buying one in the US and UK.

When did the Google Pixel 7a go on sale?

The Pixel 7a was officially announced at Google’s I/O keynote on 10 May 2023.

Unlike most phones, there was no pre-order phase, so it went on sale immediately. You can buy one right now.

How much does the Google Pixel 7a cost?

Google has kept things simple when it comes to Pixel 7a pricing. There’s only one model, with 8GB of 128GB, which costs $499/£449.

For context, that’s a $50/£50 jump compared to 2022’s Pixel 6a, but the upgrades on the new model will make it worth it for many people.

Dominic Preston / Foundry

Where to buy the Google Pixel 7a in the US

There are already several retailers selling the Pixel 7a in the US. Here are your SIM-free options:

Google

Amazon

Best Buy – $50 off when activated on same day as purchase, free $50 gift card

On contract, head to the following:

T-Mobile – full price of phone paid back via bill credits over course of 24-month contract (must pay sales tax)

AT&T

Verizon – full price of phone paid back via bill credits over course of 36-month contract (unlimited plans only), half-price Pixel Buds A

Where to buy the Google Pixel 7a in the UK

In the UK, here’s where to buy the phone SIM-free:

Google – free Pixel Buds A or half-price Pixel Buds Pro

Amazon – free Pixel Buds A

On contract, all plans include free Pixel Buds A:

EE – from £39 per month with £20 upfront

O2 – from £22.64 per month with £30 upfront, free subscription (3 months of Disney+ on cheapest plan)

Vodafone – from £29 per month with £19 upfront

iD Mobile (uses Three network) – from £22.99 per month with no upfront costs

Mobile Phones Direct – from £22 per month with £19 upfront, Vodafone, O2 and Three available

Mobiles.co.uk – from £20.99 per month with £39 upfront, Vodafone and iD Mobile available

The Pixel 7a isn’t available via Three at the time of writing, but the network is offering other recent Pixel phones. It’s possible we’ll see it added at a later date.

