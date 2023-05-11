If you’re looking for a new laptop, this deal sounds too good to be true – but isn’t. Box.co.uk is offering £449 off the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7.

So instead of paying £900, you only pay £449.99. That’s half price, which is virtually unheard of when it comes to deals on tech.

It isn’t cheap because it’s a lemon, in case you’re wondering. In fact, when we reviewed this 13.3-inch laptop, we said the Yoga Slim 7 “is light, powerful, stylish, and versatile… and an excellent choice”.

Get the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 for £449.99

The model that’s discounted here has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor – rather than the 10th-gen Intel processor in the version we reviewed – but that’s actually a good thing. It’s a more powerful chip with 8 cores and 16 threads: double the numbers.

There’s 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, so plenty of fast storage. And it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Thomas Newton / Foundry

Plus, the screen on this particular model has a higher resolution than the one we reviewed at 2560×1600 pixels.

You can expect somewhere around 11-12 hours of battery life, which is ideal considering this is an ultraportable laptop which weighs only 1.2kg.

With a backlit keyboard and Windows 10 Home, it really is a great all-round laptop and an undeniable bargain at this price.

Our advice is to snap one up before they sell out. You’ll find the Yoga Slim 7 here on Box’s website.