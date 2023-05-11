If you’re looking for a new laptop, this deal sounds too good to be true – but isn’t. Box.co.uk is offering £449 off the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7.
So instead of paying £900, you only pay £449.99. That’s half price, which is virtually unheard of when it comes to deals on tech.
It isn’t cheap because it’s a lemon, in case you’re wondering. In fact, when we reviewed this 13.3-inch laptop, we said the Yoga Slim 7 “is light, powerful, stylish, and versatile… and an excellent choice”.
The model that’s discounted here has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor – rather than the 10th-gen Intel processor in the version we reviewed – but that’s actually a good thing. It’s a more powerful chip with 8 cores and 16 threads: double the numbers.
There’s 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, so plenty of fast storage. And it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.
Thomas Newton / Foundry
Plus, the screen on this particular model has a higher resolution than the one we reviewed at 2560×1600 pixels.
You can expect somewhere around 11-12 hours of battery life, which is ideal considering this is an ultraportable laptop which weighs only 1.2kg.
With a backlit keyboard and Windows 10 Home, it really is a great all-round laptop and an undeniable bargain at this price.
Our advice is to snap one up before they sell out. You’ll find the Yoga Slim 7 here on Box’s website.