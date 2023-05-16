WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is one of the big reasons for its popularity, but a new feature takes privacy to the next level.

As its name suggests, Chat Lock allows you to lock any of your conversations, hiding them from the main home screen. To access them, you’ll need to select ‘Locked chats’ and verify with your phone’s password, fingerprint or face unlock.

Notifications from locked chats will still be received, but details of the sender and anything in the message itself will be hidden. All other WhatsApp notifications will be displayed as usual.

Setting up the feature is simple. Open any conversation and tap the name at the top of the screen, then tap ‘Chat lock’ and turn on the toggle. Use your phone’s main unlocking method to confirm.

The official video below gives you an idea of what to expect:

Locked chats perform very differently on your phone, but there’s no effect on the experience for the sender of those locked messages. There’s no way for the other person or group members to find out that the conversation has been locked, either.

There are plenty of situations where Chat Lock might be useful. If your unlocked phone ever gets into the hands of someone else, it’s important that they can’t easily see all your personal or sensitive messages. This feature means a password will be required for access.

Chat Lock is rolling out now, although it may take a while to arrive on your phone. Parent company Meta has also confirmed that it’ll be expanded to include companion devices (rather than just your main one) custom unlocking passwords “over the next few months”.

Related articles