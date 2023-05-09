Google Pixel Watch 2: Everything you need to know

Google finally released its first Pixel smartwatch in 2022, impressing us with its usability and features. Now, as the sequel is due, what has the search giant got up its rather ample sleeves?

We round up all the news and rumours we’ve seen so far about the Google Pixel Watch 2.

When will the Google Pixel Watch 2 be released?

There’s no official word yet from Google, and the Google I/O event in May will probably come too soon to accommodate an update to the smartwatch range. It’s already set to be a packed event, with rumours that we’ll see the new Pixel 7a as well as the eagerly anticipated Pixel Fold, not to mention the Pixel Tablet.

Instead, 9to5Google reports that the Pixel Watch 2 will make its debut in October 2023 alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

How much will the Google Pixel Watch 2 cost?

Again, there’s no confirmed price details from Google at this point in time. With the Pixel Watch only being released in October 2022, we don’t think there will be too much change from the price of that smartwatch:

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth) – $349/£339/€379

Google Pixel Watch (LTE) – $399/£379/€429

What new features will we see in the Google Pixel Watch 2?

We don’t know the official specs of the Google Pixel Watch 2 yet, so we’re relying on the rumours that have surfaced so far to give us a clue on what we might see when the new model arrives.

There hasn’t been much leaked so far, and matters are complicated by the fact that Jon Prosser has reported Google is in fact working on two models: a standard Pixel Watch 2 and a separate version for kids, though he admits that this latter might end up being released under the Fitbit brand, perhaps as a follow-up to 2021’s Fitbit Ace 3.

Other than that, it’s been surprisingly quiet in terms of news. GSMArena did post that it thought it likely that we might see a new Snapdragon W5+ processor in the new model, which would hopefully deliver improved efficiency and boost battery life.

Aside from that, it’s been pretty thin on the ground. So here are the things we hope Google improves with the Pixel Watch 2.

Better battery life

If there was a main weakness with the Google Pixel Watch, it was the battery life. The small 294mAh cell is a pretty normal size for a smartwatch, but when we reviewed it we encountered inconsistencies in performance, which meant that durability ranged from 48 hours to 12 hours, with no real change in how we were interacting with the device.

Software refinements can no doubt improve upon this, but in the new model we hope that Google can nail down this very important aspect. As we’ve mentioned above, there are rumours of a new chipset in the Pixel Watch 2, so if that is accompanied by software optimisation, then the second edition of Google’ smartwatch could last a lot longer than the one it replaces.

Support for Qi wireless charging

Although the Pixel Watch does come with its own wireless charger, the device doesn’t support Qi charging, so this means you won’t be able to use it with third-party options. This is particularly annoying when you consider that the Pixel 7 offers reverse wireless charging, but the Pixel Watch is incompatible.

We’d like to see this changed in the Pixel Watch 2, as it seems a strange oversight by Google in the first place.

Fitness tracking improvements

While the Pixel Watch offers a good range of fitness tracking options, it omits the auto start, stop and pause features that appear on some current Fitbits such as the Fitbit Sense 2. This means it can miss workouts and not give you the results you’ve earned through your exertions. Again, this seems simply down to software refinements, so we hope to see that implemented in the Pixel Watch 2.

That’s all we have so far on Google’s new smartwatch, but we’ll keep updating this article as more information comes to light. In the meantime, why not take a look at our guides to the best smartwatch and best fitness trackers to see what other options are available.