Quill and the Guardians are back for one final outing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which follows the group as they try to save Rocket’s life. However, they come up against a formidable foe in the process.

This is the longest film in the trilogy, and if you’re familiar with Marvel content then you may be wondering whether there are any bonus scenes at the end of the movie. Fortunately, we’ve got the answer.

If you’re preparing to see Guardians 3, then check out all the films you need to watch before, as well as our ultimate guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have a post-credits scene?

It should come as no surprise that Guardians 3 has two post-credits scenes – one mid-credits, and one right at the end.

Make sure you stick around until the end if you want to see them. If you’re curious about what they’re about, we’ve got all the details below.

Major spoilers for the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below.

Mid-credits scene explained – Who is Phyla-Vell?

This scene shows the new Guardians line-up, now that the original group have disbanded. Peter headed back to Earth to find his grandad, Mantis set off on her own adventure, Gamora re-joined the Ravagers whilst Neblua and Drax stayed on Knowhere to help guide the new young arrivals.

Now, the group is led by Rocket. He is still joined by Groot (now much bigger than he’s ever been before), along with Cosmo the Spacedog, Adam Warlock, Kraglin and the new arrival Phyla-Vell, one of the children rescued from the High Evolutionary’s ship – she was also the same white-haired girl who was seen running for hours in the hamster wheel.

Disney

The group are discussing their favourite pop artists as they wait for a horde of aliens to come and attack. Rocket puts on Redbone’s classic hit ‘Come and Get Your Love’, a nod to the opening musical number of the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Then, as a whole team of monsters come rushing at them, the team arm up ready to fight.

You might be raising an eyebrow at the appearance of Phyla-Vell, whose name is confirmed by the credits. In the comics, she is the genetically altered daughter of Elysius and the Kree warrior Mar-Vell. He also has the title of Captain Marvel – not to be confused with Carol Danvers.

The MCU often changes comic book origins, so Phyla may only have the powers she does due to the experiments that the High Evolutionary used on her. Regardless, she is now a new addition to the Guardians – if Marvel revisits this storyline again, that is.

That said, there will be one character that is definitely confirmed to be back.

Post-credits scene explained – Will Peter Quill be in any more MCU films?

The final post-credits scene simply shows Peter eating cereal with his grandpa, who is reading a newspaper which has the headline: “Alien Abduction: Kevin Bacon Tells All”, a nod to the Holiday Special episode on Disney+.

As they gossip about neighbours and lazy family members, text comes up on the screen that says, “The legendary Star-Lord will return”.

So, Peter Quill will be back in some form. Whether that is a movie or TV series, we don’t know yet – but the Avengers films could be likely candidates, considering that they typically have huge ensemble casts.

You can also find out when we expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to land on Disney+.