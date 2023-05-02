How to record your screen in Windows 11

Windows 11 is a very capable operating system, and that’s especially true when it comes to recording your screen.

In the not-too-distant Windows past, a third-party app was your only option. These days, there are three separate tools built into the user experience.

But not just have one? As it turns out, each has a specific purpose, but also its own limitations – so it’s important to choose wisely. Here’s everything you need to know about screen recording on Windows 11.

How to record Windows 11 screen using Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool has been part of Windows since 2002, but it was only with the release of Windows 11 that it gained screen recording capabilities. It’s very easy to capture and share footage this way, but there’s one big drawback: it doesn’t include audio.

If that’s fine for you, here’s how to use it:

Open the Snipping Tool app – the easiest way is by searching for it next to the Start menu

Click the record button, which looks like a camcorder

Click the ‘New’ button

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Hold and drag to select the area of the screen you’d like to record

Click ‘Start’ to begin. You’ll be given a three-second countdown before recording starts

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Perform the action that you’d like to record, pausing at any time if you need to

Once finished, click the stop button (a red square)

Play back the recording and make sure it’s what you were looking for

Click the ‘Save’ icon

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Select a storage location and give the file a meaningful name, then click ‘Save’

This is an MP4 file, so it can be viewed via any app which supports that format.

How to record Windows 11 screen using Clipchamp

Microsoft bought the Clipchamp video editing software in 2021, before adding it to Windows 11 a few months later. The app includes a powerful screen recording feature as one of the capture methods, and it supports audio too.

However, the free version of Clipchamp limits you to 30 minutes of video at up to 1080p resolution. For anything more, you’ll have to pay for an ‘Essentials’ subscription or get Microsoft 365. If you don’t mind that, here’s how to use it:

Open the Clipchamp app – the easiest way is by searching for it next to the Start menu

If this is your first time using Clipchamp, sign in or create an account. You can skip most of the setup

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the homepage, click ‘Create a new video’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

From the screen that appears, select the ‘Record & create’ tab on the left side

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Choose between just your camera, just your screen or both

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Accept relevant permissions when prompted

Choose your microphone and camera (if applicable), then hit the big red button to start recording

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Select a specific tab, window or your entire screen, then click ‘Share’

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Recording will begin immediately. To end it, just click ‘Stop sharing’, then ‘Save and edit’

Give the app download permission, then make any edits you’d like

Once ready, click ‘Export’ and choose a resolution (or GIF)

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

Once exported, your video will automatically be saved in the Downloads folder of File Explorer. It’s also an MP4 file.

How to record Windows 11 screen using Xbox Game Bar

The Xbox Game Bar was added to Windows 10 as an easy way to capture gameplay, but it can be used to record your screen and audio. However, the caveat here is that it just records the entire screen, with no way to select a specific tab or window.

Here’s how to use it:

Open the app/s you want to record and make sure they’re on screen

Use the Windows Key + Alt + R shortcut, which will begin recording immediately

Click the microphone icon at any time to disable it, then the stop button once complete

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

You’ll see a message pop up, saying ‘Game clip recorded’. Head to File Explorer > Videos > Captures to find them

Once again, this is an MP4 file that can easy be shared and played on other devices.

