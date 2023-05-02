When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. available to stream?

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is due to drop in cinemas tomorrow in the UK, and on Friday in the US, bringing Peter Quill and his friends’ story to an emotional close.

The Guardians must all band together once again to save Rocket – however, the mission could end up being their last.

If you can’t make it to the cinema anytime soon – or would just prefer to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the comfort of your own home – then we have everything you need to know.

We also have a guide for all the films and shorts to watch before you see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 available on Disney+?

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film will almost certainly arrive on Disney+ when it comes to a streaming service. Disney has not confirmed an exact release date, but we can take an educated guess on when it will be.

The last Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will arrive on Disney+ three months after it first hit cinemas. If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows the same pattern, then it should arrive on Disney+ around the first week of August 2023.

This is of course just an estimation – we will update this article when we know more.

If you don’t have a Disney+ account, you can sign up on the website. Accounts start from $7.99/£7.99 per month.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 available on VOD?

Previous Marvel films have been made available to rent and buy digitally either just before or just after they release on Disney+. Therefore, late summer 2023 is when we expect that you’ll be able to get the VOD of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

You should be able to get it from places such as Amazon, Google Play, Apple and YouTube.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 available on DVD/Blu-ray?

Again, based on previous MCU films we expect that Guardians 3 will arrive around a similar time to when it lands on Disney+, so late summer 2023 is a safe bet. But this is just an estimation – we will update this article when we know more.