When do tickets for The Flash go on sale?

Early previews for DC’s The Flash have taken place, and many critics are already hyping up this multiverse flick, despite the controversy surrounding the lead actor, Ezra Miller.

The Flash/Barry Allen travels through time to try and stop his mother from being murdered, but in the process causes a major disruption in the multiverse. He teams up with Batman and Supergirl to reset the universe back to the way it was.

If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to get your hands on tickets for the next major DC film, then we have everything you need to know. We also have a guide on what to watch before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases.

When are tickets for The Flash likely to go on sale?

Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t revealed an on-sale date for tickets for The Flash. However, we can look at previous films to predict when it will roughly be.

Tickets for the most recent DC film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, went on sale almost exactly a month before it hit theatres. The Flash is racing into cinemas on 16 June 2023 – therefore, we expect tickets to go on sale around the week commencing 15 May 2023.

When we hear more, we will update this article. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for The Flash.

Where will The Flash tickets be available?

You should be able to buy The Flash tickets from the following chains:

US

UK