Oppo Find N3: Everything you need to know

Oppo has been challenging Samsung’s dominance in the folding phone market for a while now.

The excellent Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip devices were direct rivals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, although the limited global release for the larger model meant the Korean giant has held its lead so far.

Now, rumours are appearing, giving us some clues to what Oppo could have up its sleeves with its next foldable. Here’s all we know so far about the Oppo Find N3.

When will the Oppo Find N3 be released?

Oppo has so far launched its Find N models in December, as you can see from the previous generations:

With this pattern in place, it seems very likely that we’ll see the Oppo Find N3 in December 2023. However, both the previous versions have been exclusive to China. The smaller Find N2 Flip did get an international release, so there’s some hope that Oppo will give both foldables a global push next time around, but there are no guarantees.

If it does stay China-only, there’s always the expected OnePlus V Fold, which is made by the same company and is expected to share much of the Oppo phone’s design and specs.

How much will the Oppo Find N3 cost?

There’s been no official word from Oppo on any potential price for the Find N3, but again we can look to the previous entries in its catalogue for some guidance:

Oppo Find N2 (12GB/256GB) – ¥7,999 (roughly $1,150/£930)

Oppo Find N (8GB/256GB) – ¥7,699 (approx. $1,210/£910)

As Oppo has kept the price stable for the baseline models, we hope that it can repeat this for a third generation in a row. Of course, these are prices for China, meaning you would need to add on various taxes and custom charges if you intended to import them to other territories.

What new features will we see in the Oppo Find N3?

Oppo is keeping quiet on what innovations it may work into the latest generation of its foldable, but a few rumours have already surfaced outlining some of these potential upgrades.

New design

Something that might not please fans of the previous models is a schematic that appeared online recently via tech leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, thought to be that of the Find N3. The reason for the potential dismay is that the compact form that was a defining feature on the earlier iterations might be ditched this time around in favour of a taller design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The poster also mentions elsewhere that the new model will be ‘ultra-thin’, so it could be that Oppo is trading off one dimension for another.

Digital Chat Station / Weibo

Larger and faster main display

This could be to accommodate the larger internal folding panel, which GSMArena reports will go from the 7.1in of the Find N2 to a much bigger 8in screen on the Find N3, with a resolution of 2268×2440 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Upgraded cameras

The optics in the Find N3 will also get some attention, with Digital Chat Station again getting the scoop and reporting that it will feature a triple array comprised of a 50Mp Sony IMX890 primary sensor which will also come OIS, a 48Mp IMX581 ultrawide, and a 32Mp telephoto camera with a periscope zoom lens completing the triumvirate.

In terms of selfie cameras, the Find N3 is expected to come with a 20Mp one on the outer display, and 32Mp unit in the main panel.

New chipset and battery

The last few specs that have appeared in rumours are that the phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, moving up from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Find N2, and will get a bump in battery capacity with a 4805mAh cell replacing the N2’s 4520mAh battery.

That’s all we’ve seen so far, but of course we’ll update this article as and when new details come to light. Until then, you can see what the Oppo Find N3 will be up against by reading our guides to the best Android phones and best phones coming in 2023.