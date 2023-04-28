LG is offering up to £500 cashback on 2023 TVs, fridges and more

LG has a fantastic deal on right now that’ll net you up to £500 cashback when you buy one of its TVs – including the latest flagship OLED models – or other top-flight appliances and tech, like the Craft Ice InstaView Door-in-Door American style fridge freezer.

We tested the LG Craft Ice InstaView fridge freezer and it’s one of the rare products to which we awarded a perfect 5-star rating. The LG G3 OLED is also in the offer and will get you the full amount of cashback if 77in is the right size for you. The popular smart TV got 4.5 stars in our review, being dubbed, “the best TV of 2023 so far”.

The promotion runs until 23 May and here’s how it works. The first step is to purchase an LG product that’s included in the deal. To be clear, you need to purchase from the LG UK official store. There are dozens of products included in the deal – too many to name here, but you can see the full list at LG.

The amount of cashback varies, depending on which TV or appliance you buy, but the range is from £50-£500. Obviously, pricier models bag you more cashback.

You then submit a claim and LG will give you your cashback via bank transfer. You must apply by 31 July to qualify, and you’ll need proof of purchase and an image of your purchased product’s unique SKU code or serial number.

LG has included speakers, monitors, projectors, washing machines, dishwashers and more in this huge deal, but here are our top picks, with their cashback amounts:

LG OLED evo G3 77 inch 4K Smart TV – £500 (other screen sizes available)

LG OLED evo C3 77 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 – £300 (other sizes also available)

Craft Ice InstaView Door-in-Door fridge freezer – £500 (other models available)

You can browse all of the products included in the deal at LG.