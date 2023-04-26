Asus Zenfone 10: Everything you need to know

We were impressed with the diminutive but hugely powerful Asus Zenfone 9, so it’s with eager anticipation that we see news beginning to arrive about what the next generation of Asus’ flagship phones will bring.

Here’s all we know so far about the Asus Zenfone 10.

When will the Asus Zenfone 10 be released?

There’s been no announcement from Asus at the time of writing, but the Zenfone range is usually updated at some point in the summer. Here’s when the last few models launched:

So, there’s a good chance we’ll see the Zenfone 10 in the next few months. We have spotted a recent rumour that Asus intends to wait until Q3 before launching the new model, which would place it in the July to September window, meaning the May-June timeframe could be just a little too soon.

How much will the Asus Zenfone 10 cost?

Again, there’s no confirmation from Asus about how much the new Zenfone 10 will set you back, so we look to the previous models as a guide. Here’s how they were priced:

Asus Zenfone 9 – $699/£699

Asus Zenfone 8 – $629/£599

Asus Zenfone 7 – $749/£569

It’s apparent from these figures that Asus hasn’t quite settled on the pricing for its Zenfone range. Judging by the recent price rises in European markets, as well as the financial tubulance around the world, we think it’s likely that prices won’t be dropping with the Zenfone 10. With that in mind, expect to pay a similar amount for the new model as you would have done for the Zenfone 9.

What about the Asus Zenfone 10 specs and features?

We don’t know the official technical specifications of the Zenfone 10 yet, but there have been some substantial leaks that, if true, give us a good idea of what Asus may have in store.

Processor upgrade

With the Asus Zenfone now a flagship model, you’d expect there to be some serious silicon inside. This looks to be the case, as GSMArena reported on a model thought to be the Zenfone 10 that recently appeared on a benchmark site.

This ran a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which was accompanied by 16GB of RAM. It could be that this is the top configuration though, as the Zenfone 9 offered several memory and storage options, with the baseline being 8GB/128GB and the top model sporting 16GB/256GB. Other reports have said that the latter could be increased to 16GB/512GB this time around.

Bigger display

One rumour from Android Authority that might not please fans of the compact Zenfone 9 is that the new model could come with 6.3in AMOLED panel. This is much larger than the Zenfone 9’s dinky 5.9in screen, and would make the chassis larger to accommodate that kind of display, losing one of the best features on the Zenfone 9 – its small frame.

The news may be softened by the fact that reports also say that the new panel will run at 120Hz, which should make it silky smooth.

Upgraded camera

One area we felt the Zenfone 9 lagged behind other flagships was in its cameras. This could be addressed with the Zenfone 10 though, as a report from Android Police states that the 50Mp main shooter from the Zenfone 9 could be replaced with a 200Mp module. There are no details on the aperture or sensor, but any upgrade would be a good thing and make the new Zenfone more competitive against its rivals.

Larger battery

Several sites have said that the new phone will come packed with an improved battery capacity, which is always good news. The 4300mAh cell from the Zenfone 9 will reportedly make way for a 5000mAh version with 67W fast charging. So, not only should it last longer, but you’ll be able to recharge is quickly as well.

That’s all we’ve managed to dig up so far. But do check back regularly as we’ll be updating this article with any new information we discover. In the meantime, take a look at our current recommendations of best Android phone as well as the best phones coming in 2023.